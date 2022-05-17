Century Gold Waives Off Account Setup, Transfer, and Storage Fee for New Accounts

An industry leader in helping its clients secure financial freedom through precious metal investing is offering a unique deal.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics, the global precious metals market size is expected to grow through 2027. That’s why representatives with Century Gold are proud to announce today that it is waiving off account setup, transfer, and storage fees for new accounts.

Chris Anderson, owner and spokesperson for Century Gold, describes the company as the go-to partner towards financial independence.

“We pride ourselves on being a guide to many smart investors who rely on our intelligent approach to precious metals investing,” Anderson said.

Century Gold has excellent ratings with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), BCA, Trustpilot, and Google.

The company’s decision to waive off account setup, transfer, and storage fees for new accounts could prove to have perfect timing.

Precious metals have long been considered an important investment instrument, especially for people looking to reduce risk by owning an asset with an intrinsic value that cannot be easily eroded through inflation. Gold is the most prominent example, with many considering physical ownership of gold, a hedge against cyclic economic downturns, or even economic collapse.

“We find that many investors are unfamiliar with precious metals strategies, or even how the market works,” Anderson stressed before adding, “Our mission is to educate our customers on the unique benefits of owning precious metals. Our dedicated team of IRA specialists has decades of combined knowledge and experience. This expertise, combined with the highest level of customer service and competitive pricing, will make your precious metal IRA purchase simple and effortless.”

Regarding how customers rate Century Gold, one customer identified as Frank H., in his online review, highly recommends the company.

“I recently moved some of my stocks into a self-directed IRA backed by precious metals, after calling other companies and investigating, I decided to go with Century Gold,” he recalled. “The process was quick and easy. I give Century Gold my highest regard.”

But He is not the only one raving about Century Gold’s services. Josh F., in his online review, added, “I had a very positive experience with Century Gold. Converting my IRA into gold was quick and easy. Prices were excellent. I would highly recommend Century Gold to anyone looking to transfer their IRA into precious metals.”

For more information, please centurygoldgroup.com/about and https://centurygoldgroup.com/blog/

About Century Gold Group

At Century Gold, we specialize in helping our clients secure financial freedom through an intelligent, measured approach to precious metals investing. Whether you’re looking to make direct investments in metals like gold and silver, or want to convert existing assets, such as IRAs and 401(K)s, into metals, we promise to guide and educate you through the entire process from start to finish.

Contact Details:

10880 Wilshire Blvd

Suite 1101

Los Angeles, CA 90024

United States