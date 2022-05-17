Multi-Rotor Drone Market Size, Trends And Forecast | DJI, AeroVironment, Inc., Mota Group, Inc., Skyrocket Toys LLC

Emergen Research Logo

The higher emphasis on the incorporation of the multi-rotor drones in military bodies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security

Market Size – USD 1.86 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.8%, Market Trends – Rising emphasis on improving the camera, battery systems and creating many shapes & sizes for the drones” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Multi-Rotor Drone Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.49 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Multi-Rotor Drone by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, newer use cases of multi-rotor drones in commercial sectors, and advacment in camera & battery technology, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of the existing miliitary monitoring & controling technology and their further upgradation based on specific needs, and asymmetric warfare along with intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. The ability of the Multi-Rotor Drone to carry heavier & higher capacity of payload make it suitable for many different end-uses. These have been considered as a preferable option to the applications of inspections & payload carriers, where a higher precision maneuvering & ability to fly in multiple directions in difficult places, special target for extended periods is required.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Multi-Rotor Drone market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

Companies profiled in the global Multi-Rotor Drone market:

DJI, AeroVironment, Inc., Mota Group, Inc., Skyrocket Toys LLC, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Prox Dynamics, Microdrones, Aerix Drone, and Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), among others.

Key findings from the report suggest

In December 2019, Drone Aviation Holding Corp. revealed its merger with ComSovereign Corp, a US-based consortium of the 5G telecommunications radio, power systems, and silicon photonics, designed for the next generation of global networks.

The maneuverability of the multi-rotor drones with their ability to provide vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) properly compared to fixed-wing drones make perfect for many commercial applications.

The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, and South Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes.

Regional Bifurcation of the Multi-Rotor Drone Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Multi-Rotor Drone Market on the basis of Payload, End-Users, Price Range, and Region:

Payload Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Camera

Control Systems

Tracking Systems

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Commercial

Price Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Budget

Medium

Premium

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Multi-Rotor Drone market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Multi-Rotor Drone industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Multi-Rotor Drone market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Multi-Rotor Drone Market by 2027?

