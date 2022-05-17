Dr. James Fleckenstein Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors: Giving Back To The Next Generation of Doctors
Chicago Illinois Radiologist James Fleckenstein Launches Scholarship Fund for Future DoctorsCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students who desire to be future medical doctors can now apply for the Dr. James Fleckenstein Scholarship. The scholarship provides an education funding of $1,000 for a star student studying on the road to becoming a doctor in the future. Dr. James Fleckenstein has many years of experience as a radiologist and would like to give back to the community. He is rewarding the next generation of talented doctors with a scholarship to make their education period smooth. Students who are enrolled in university and those in high school who want to be future doctors can apply for the scholarship. Dr. James Fleckenstein is also hoping that his scholarship would generate awareness for the many issues that talented students face on the road to becoming future physicians.
To apply for the Dr. James Fleckenstein Scholarship, one must be enrolled in a university or college undertaking a medical course in the United States. Those in high school wishing to study a medical course in the future should also apply for the scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to a single star student based on an essay writing competition. The essay that will carry the day should be creative enough and not more than 1000 words answering the question "describe how you would use your medical degree to help the world solve an issue that is happening in the world today." All interested students should email their responses in word format to apply@drjamesfleckesteinscholarship.com. Along with the essay, students are required to provide their full and correct names, phone numbers, address, Email address, name of high school and graduation dates, the university currently enrolled in, personal Bio, and GPA.
Dr. James Fleckenstein is a former radiology professor at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Dr. James understands how difficult it can be for students from humble backgrounds to raise college and university fees. He is offering his scholarship to young, talented, and deserving students to fulfill their ambitions and dream of becoming future doctors. He is also hoping that he will positively influence the willing scholar. He is determined to teach his scholars new skills and important lessons that will positively impact the future. If you want to be a future physician, you can apply for the Dr. James Fleckenstein scholarship. To learn more about the Dr. James Fleckenstein Scholarship, visit his website for more details.
