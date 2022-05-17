Cardiology Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR 4.6%; Market to Exceed US$ 563 Billion by 2025
Increasing Investment in R&D Activities by Medical Technology Firms to Widen Medical Device Technologies DeploymentROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for medical device technologies was valued at US$ 470.32 Billion in 2021, and is likely to flourish at a Y-o-Y expansion rate of 4.6% in 2022, reaching US$ 491.95 Billion. From 2022-2032, the industry is poised to experience a CAGR of 3%, anticipated to close at a valuation of US$ 663 Billion.
The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with Medical Device Technologies Market. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period.
A detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies manufacturing Medical Device Technologies , along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.
Increasing Investment in R&D Activities by Medical Technology Firms to Widen Medical Device Technologies Deployment
Increasing investment in R&D activities by medical technology firms for the creation of new and improved medical devices, as well as easy clearance for such products by regulatory authorities, are projected to drive market expansion for medical devices in the future years.
According to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) database, almost 54 and 27 new medical devices were certified and cleared by the institution in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Increasing demand for new medicines, as well as technical improvements in medical devices to meet unmet needs in the healthcare industry, are viewed as the primary factors driving the growth of medical devices in the next years.
Medical Grade Silicone Market – Segmentation
Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global medical grade silicone market in terms of raw material, form, application and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market and their influence on the growth prospects of the global medical grade silicone market.
Product Form
Gels
Medical Adhesives
Medical Coatings
Liquid Silicone Rubbers
Others
Application
Prosthetics
Orthopedic Components
Medical Tapes
Other Medical Devices
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Report Summary
The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product development, revenue generation, and sales of Medical Device Technologies across regions.
A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account sales during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.
global medical device technologies market growth forecast by device type
Regional analysis includes
North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
CIS & Russia
Japan
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments
Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the Medical Device Technologies Market during the forecast period.
Country-specific valuation on demand for Medical Device Technologies Markets has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.
Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.
Research Methodology
In Fact.MR’s study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the Medical Device Technologies Market, and reach conclusions on the future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of the drawn conclusions.
Secondary resources referred to by analysts during the preparation of the market study include statistics from governmental organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases. Analysts have interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, all of whom have contributed to the development of the research report as a primary resource.
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
Market Segments
Market Dynamics
Market Size & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies involved
Technology
Value Chain
The Medical Device Technologies Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.
