USEA To Hold Virtual Press Briefing on Electric Future, and Possible Summer Crisis
Utilities are concerned about a lack of reserves and wild weather this summer.
The speakers on the panel of experts are not only leaders in the electricity industry, but also leaders in imagining its future. Disney would call them Imagineers.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of the electric utilities is one of dramatic, exciting change, even revolution, as they prepare to leave fossil fuels and enter a time of carbon neutrality.
But this summer, they could be dealing with a crisis of wildfires, low hydro dams, and aberrant weather. Brownouts and blackouts are looming in large swathes of the country.
The United States Energy Association will examine these futures, long-term and immediate, at its next virtual press briefing on Friday, May 20, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.
A panel of experts will make brief remarks on the net-zero emissions utility of the future, and the possible crisis this summer. Then they will take questions from a panel of senior energy journalists.
Llewellyn King, veteran energy writer, publisher, and now executive producer and host of PBS’s “White House Chronicle,” has organized and will moderate this press briefing, which will be held on Zoom. USEA Acting Executive Director Sheila Hollis will give opening and summary remarks.
“The speakers on the panel of experts are not only leaders in the electricity industry, but also leaders in imagining its future. Disney would call them Imagineers,” King said.
The expert panelists are:
Arshad Mansoor, President and CEO, Electric Power Research Institute
John Bear, President and CEO, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)
Andres Carvallo, President and CEO, CMG Consulting and Professor at Texas State University. He is known as the “father of the smart grid.”
The journalists who will question the experts are:
Vijay Vaitheeswaran, The Economist
Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street Journal
Ken Silverstein, Forbes
Robert Walton, Utility Dive
Rod Kuckro, Energy Policy News
Founded in 1924, the USEA is a nonprofit and non-lobbying organization with an extensive educational program, designed to bring best U.S. practices to utilities and energy installations around the world. It has been active in more than 100 counties.
This press briefing will be live. Following it, a recording will be available on the USEA website https://www.usea.org.
All registrants are welcome to submit questions via the Zoom Q&A function, but members of the press will be given preference in the questioning.
Register here: https://usea.org/event/exciting-electricity-technology-future-and-difficult-summer-ahead
