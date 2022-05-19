Arukah Now Offers Free Herbalism Courses to Future Holistic Healers

Arukah Holistic Life Academy

The online academy invites holistic-minded people to become the healers of their own families

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARUKAH Holistic Life Academy – the online program provider empowering people to nurture the healer within themselves – is proud to announce that registration is now open for their free herbalism courses, designed for anybody ready to start their journey in the art and science of holistic healing.

The free courses provide a starting point for anyone who, like Arukah founder Mayim Vega, finds themselves fed up with the healthcare system. It guides participants through the following elements of healing:

● Herbalism - the ancient art of harnessing the therapeutic properties of plants, both internally and topically.

● Naturopathy - building on the principles of herbalism, naturopathy involves a holistic approach to disease prevention, including orthomolecular nutrition and detoxification.

● Holistic Life Coaching - allowing students to bring about lasting transformation with motivational techniques and positive psychology.

The free herbalism courses prepare students for Arukah’s Herbalist Certification Program which includes training in Naturopathy & Holistic Life Coaching.

“Our virtual certification program is the place to begin your journey towards becoming the healer of your family without overreliance on pharmaceutical drugs, hospitals, doctors, or even dentists.” Mayim Vega, mother of seven and founder of the academy, explains how Arukah is helping people unlock their potential as a holistic healer.

To learn more about their Dual Certification Program in Naturopathic Herbalism & Holistic Life Coaching, visit Arukah.com.