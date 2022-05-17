Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Comments on Record-High April Tax Receipts

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts commented on the State’s revenue receipts for April 2022, which topped projections by over $375 million for the month.

“Nebraska is attracting investment from companies who are bringing great-paying jobs to the Good Life,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The growth we’ve seen has consistently led to revenues well above forecasts. These surplus revenues paved the way for historic tax relief in the 2022 legislative session. Our ongoing financial strength sets the stage for even more tax relief down the road.”

State revenues in March 2022 were also well above forecast, exceeding projections by more than $140 million. Combined, State revenues over the past two months have been more than a half billion dollars higher than the projections set after the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board revised the State’s revenue forecast on February 28, 2022.