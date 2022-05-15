PSD News Release: STATE SHERIFFS AND HONOLULU POLICE SEARCHING FOR MISSING WAIAWA CORRECTIONAL FACILTY INMATE

HONOLULU – State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police are searching for one (1) inmate who escaped from the Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) this evening.

Preliminary reports indicate 44-year old Manuel Kuailani and 41-year-old Desmond Puu escaped by scaling a barbed wire fence. It happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. Staff ordered a facility lockdown, searched the surrounding area and immediately called Honolulu Police and Sheriffs. Inmate Puu voluntarily returned to the facility about 30 minutes later but inmate Kuailani is still missing.

Manuel Kuailani is 5’8”, weighs 160 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is serving time for Burglary 1. His next parole hearing was scheduled for October of this year. He faces an escape charge when found.

Anyone who sees Kuailani is urged to call 911 or Sheriffs Dispatch at 586-1352.

Waiawa Correctional Facility is a minimum security, work-camp style facility with dorms for sentenced males. Inmates participate in education or substance abuse treatment programs as they prepare to transition into the furlough program.

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD