SOLAR OFFSET LAUNCHES CARBON CREDIT PROGRAM IN ALBERTA CANADA
Solar Offset to open up the carbon credit market for small-scale renewable energy producers throughout Alberta and beyond.
Solar Offset makes renewable energy affordable for Albertans. We create carbon offset credits from solar & transform them into real money for anyone, from homeowners to businesses, farmers to schools.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Offset, an aggregator and carbon credit company in Alberta, Canada, to open up the carbon credit market for small-scale renewable energy producers throughout Alberta and beyond.
— Graham Harris
“Solar Offset makes renewable energy more affordable for Albertans. We create carbon offset credits from solar panels and transform them into real money for anyone, from homeowners to businesses, from farmers to schools.”, says Graham Harris, Co-Founder.
Solar Offset has decades of combined experience working in renewable energy, and carbon markets. Their co-founder, Graham Harris, has worked in Alberta's carbon markets since they were first established in 2007. Using his expertise, he’s created Solar Offset so that anyone can enjoy the benefit of the carbon market and improve the payback on their renewables investment.
When asked about the impact this program would have, Graham Harris says, “You benefit, businesses benefit, and the environment benefits. Launching Solar Offset is a great way to give back to the community while simultaneously doing our part to address urgent environmental issues”.
About Solar Offset
Solar Offset was established by a small group of Albertans dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, and to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Using their knowledge of renewable energy and carbon markets, they want to help Alberta's homeowners, farmers, small businesses, school boards, and municipalities earn money for their carbon emissions reductions.
To learn more about Solar Offset and how their program can earn for you, take a look at their carbon credit calculator and visit their website today.
Media Contact Information
Graham Harris, Co-Founder
info@solaroffset.ca
403-402-8993
https://www.solaroffset.ca/
# # #
Grahama Harris
Solar Offset
+1 403-402-8993
email us here