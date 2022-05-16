DIANETICS: THE MODERN SCIENCE OF MENTAL HEALTH COMMEMORATIVE EDITION IS AWARDED THE HERMES CREATIVE AWARD

Bridge Publicagions: Publisher of New York Times and International Bestselling Author L. Ron Hubbard Bridge Publications, publishers of the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard, is recognized for creative excellence for its commemorative leatherbound edition of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health.

Bridge Publications creative excellence recognized for commemorative leatherbound edition of L. Ron Hubbard's "Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health"

COMMERCE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health," the most widely read book on the subject of the human mind, was published on May 9, 1950. Appropriately, attendant to the anniversary of Dianetics, Bridge Publications was awarded a 2022 Hermes Platinum Creative Award for a special edition of the work.

In commemoration of each newly opened Church of Scientology around the world, a custom leatherbound edition of Dianetics is designed and produced by Bridge Publications.

Bridge designers do extensive research on the culture, history, geography, art and landmarks of the city where the new Church will be located to design every detail of the book. This includes the color of the leather, ribbons and endsheet papers and an iconic image unique to each area stamped on the back of the book.

Bridge produces a limited 500 copies of the commemorative edition for each Church. Every copy is numbered by hand in gold letters.

The leatherbound edition that was honored by a 2022 Hermes Platinum Creative Award commemorates the new Church of Scientology of Chicago, soon to open.

The book’s radiant light blue leather complements the motif of the new Church and features the Chicago skyline on the back of the book. The endsheets are handmade marble paper—chosen for the color and their classic look.

For more information on Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, visit www.Dianetics.org. For more information on Bridge Publications, watch Inside Scientology: Bridge Publications on the Scientology Network.