DIANETICS: THE MODERN SCIENCE OF MENTAL HEALTH COMMEMORATIVE EDITION IS AWARDED THE HERMES CREATIVE AWARD

Bridge Publicagions: Publisher of New York Times and International Bestselling Author L. Ron Hubbard

Bridge Publicagions: Publisher of New York Times and International Bestselling Author L. Ron Hubbard

Bridge Publications, publishers of the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard, is recognized for creative excellence for its commemorative leatherbound edition of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health.

Bridge Publications, publishers of the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard, is recognized for creative excellence for its commemorative leatherbound edition of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health.

Bridge Publications creative excellence recognized for commemorative leatherbound edition of L. Ron Hubbard's "Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health"

COMMERCE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health," the most widely read book on the subject of the human mind, was published on May 9, 1950. Appropriately, attendant to the anniversary of Dianetics, Bridge Publications was awarded a 2022 Hermes Platinum Creative Award for a special edition of the work.

In commemoration of each newly opened Church of Scientology around the world, a custom leatherbound edition of Dianetics is designed and produced by Bridge Publications.

Bridge designers do extensive research on the culture, history, geography, art and landmarks of the city where the new Church will be located to design every detail of the book. This includes the color of the leather, ribbons and endsheet papers and an iconic image unique to each area stamped on the back of the book.

Bridge produces a limited 500 copies of the commemorative edition for each Church. Every copy is numbered by hand in gold letters.

The leatherbound edition that was honored by a 2022 Hermes Platinum Creative Award commemorates the new Church of Scientology of Chicago, soon to open.

The book’s radiant light blue leather complements the motif of the new Church and features the Chicago skyline on the back of the book. The endsheets are handmade marble paper—chosen for the color and their classic look.

For more information on Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, visit www.Dianetics.org. For more information on Bridge Publications, watch Inside Scientology: Bridge Publications on the Scientology Network.

Camila Miranda
Bridge Publications
+1 323-888-6200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

DIANETICS: THE MODERN SCIENCE OF MENTAL HEALTH COMMEMORATIVE EDITION IS AWARDED THE HERMES CREATIVE AWARD

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Camila Miranda
Bridge Publications
+1 323-888-6200
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
DIANETICS: THE MODERN SCIENCE OF MENTAL HEALTH COMMEMORATIVE EDITION IS AWARDED THE HERMES CREATIVE AWARD
Celebrating the Anniversary of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health
Church of Scientology Los Angeles Hosts Easter Festival: Thousands Join in the Fun
View All Stories From This Author