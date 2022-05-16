Submit Release
Public Notice: Post-Election Audit Draw

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Idaho Secretary of State will be selecting counties and precincts for the Post-Election Audit on Tuesday, May 24th at 7:00PM (Mountain Standard Time).

Senate Bill 1274, signed into law by the Governor this past session, created a post-election audit after each primary and general election. The counties will be chosen by random ball draw weighted proportionally to their population after which precincts from within those counties will be selected. The audit will take place on-site during the three days immediately following the draw.

This event will be streamed live from the Lincoln Auditorium in the Idaho Capitol by Idaho Public Television. The public and the press are welcome to attend.

Link to live stream: https://www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/ww02/

Public Notice: Post-Election Audit Draw

