Drug Eluting Coronary Stents to Account for Over Three-Fourths Market Share by 2028: Fact.MR Study
Latest industry report by Fact.MR on the coronary stents market opines stupendous growth on account of continuous enhancements in novel products.UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has conducted a complete analysis on the global coronary stents market, which is projected to rise at a prolific CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period (2021 to 2028).
Currently, millions of people around the world suffer from coronary artery disease. Angioplasty has become a common treatment option for those suffering from atherosclerosis and heart attacks, thanks to the use of local moderate sedatives. Coronary stents are small expandable metal meshes that are inserted into the coronary arteries during percutaneous coronary intervention treatment.
The market is being driven by technological advancements in stenting operations, which have resulted in a reduction in manual errors during surgery. This is projected to increase the number of cardiologists who use these products in both, developing and developed countries. Furthermore, the market is expected to rise over the coming years due to improved reimbursements for percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.
Technological advances in coronary stents, such as the invention of bifurcation stents and the use of biodegradable materials, have resulted in more effective and better CVD treatment outcomes.
Another factor projected to drive utilization of coronary stents throughout the forecast period is the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS). Coronary stenting procedures have the advantage of having tiny incision wounds, which leads to increased patient satisfaction. These procedures also result in shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
• Global coronary stents market to reach valuation of US$ 25.7 Bn by 2028.
• Drug eluting stents to account for 80% share of the global coronary stents market.
• Market in North America holds share of 30%.
“Stenting technological advancements in terms of material, construction, and coatings play a key role in improving stent effectiveness and expanding their application areas. Furthermore, introducing unique products into the market helps companies attain a competitive advantage and increase product adoption,” says a Fact.MR analyst
Key Segments Covered in Coronary Stents Industry Research
Coronary Stents Market by Product:
• Bare Metal Stents
• Drug Eluting Stents
• Bio-absorbable Stents
Coronary Stents Market by Region:
• North America Coronary Stents Market
• Europe Coronary Stents Market
• Asia Pacific Coronary Stents Market
• Latin America Coronary Stents Market
• MEA Coronary Stents Market
Competitive Landscape
Coronary stent providers used techniques such as mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances to acquire a competitive advantage in the market. Furthermore, companies are putting a larger emphasis on the creation of technologically advanced products that provide greater precision and efficiency.
For instance,
• In 2021, Biotronik announced that its Orsiro Mission bioabsorbable polymer coronary drug-eluting stent system (BP-DES) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Key Companies Profiled
• Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Medtronic, Inc.
• Terumo Corporation
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• C. R. Bard, Inc.
• Cook Medical, Inc.
• Biotronik SE & Co. KG
• MicroPort Scientific Corporation
Why is North America Expected to Lead the Global Coronary Stents Market?
North America coronary stents market accounted for around 30% of the revenue share in 2020. The market expansion in the region is being driven by an ageing population, better healthcare facilities, a rise in the frequency of cardiac illnesses, and favorable reimbursement scenarios.
The North America coronary stents market is likely to be driven by the increase in medical tourism and rising demand for novel products with enhanced qualities.
