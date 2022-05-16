Population Health Management Solutions Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook - 2027
Population health management solutions offer data integration and storage and patient monitoring options, which is propelling the market demand.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Population Health Management Solutions Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Population Health Management Solutions market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Population Health Management Solutions market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Population Health Management Solutions market.
The Global Population Health Management Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 48.64 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing an increasing demand, mainly due to the adoption of IT in the healthcare industry. Population health management solutions offer data integration and storage and patient monitoring options, which is propelling the market demand.
The advent of technologies such as data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence within the healthcare industry is growing, which is fostering market growth. The shift from fee-for-service to value-based payment is creating a demand for the market. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding value-based payment, which allows reimbursement and clinical outcomes from insurance companies, is also impacting the growth.
Population health management solutions improve efficiency and cost-effective of the quality of patient care. The solution helps providers and payers to manage risk related to reimbursement policies. The population health management solutions allow better patient care management by simplifying risk stratification, patient communication, care coordination, and data aggregation.
The goal of the population, health management solutions, enhances the outcome and quality of care while managing costs. The solutions provide a set of analytic tools and large patient data resources to manage illness and predict diseases. It also facilitates care delivery across a demographic.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In October 2020, Health Alliance Plan donated USD 100,000 to Henry's Groceries for Health to provide food and promote nutrition. The collaboration between Henry Ford Health System and Gleaners Community Food Bank will mitigate food insecurity as well as enhance health outcomes for patients who are vulnerable.
The software segment is witnessing an increased demand owing to the adoption of the market solutions by users to increase cost-effectiveness, improve operational efficiency, and enhance patient engagement.
The on-premises mode of deployment provides several benefits, such as reduce the risk of data breaches, customize solutions, and reuse the current servers and storage hardware. These factors are supporting the adoption of the market.
Healthcare providers dominated the market as it offers accurate clinical outcomes and assists in better disease management. It focuses on cost-effective patient-centric care, which is driving market growth.
Europe held a significant share, and there is a growing demand from the U.K. and Germany, mainly due to the high level of awareness about the market, the rise in public-private investment towards chronic diseases, and the developed healthcare sector.
Leading Players Analyzed in the Report are:
Epic Systems Corporation
I2I Population Health
Cerner Corporation
Koninklijke Philips
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Enli Health Intelligence
IBM Corporation
Optum, Health Catalyst
Healthec, LLC
Others
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Population Health Management Solutions Market on the basis of component, mode of deployment, end-user, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Services
Post-Sale and Maintenance Services
Consulting Services
Training and Education Services
Implementation Services
Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
On-Premises
Cloud-based
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Healthcare Providers
Ambulatory Care Centers
Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks
Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
Other Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
Public Payers
Private Payers
Other
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Key Benefits of Buying the Global Population Health Management Solutions Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape
Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies
The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Population Health Management Solutions Market
Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate
In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Population Health Management Solutions Market
Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Population Health Management Solutions Market
Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiries, and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.
Population Health Management Solutions Market Size Worth USD 48.64 Billion by 2027