ALM Kia South Predicts Demand for KIA Leases will Increase after Spring 2022

The dealership is renowned for being up to date on the latest car leasing trends.

UNION CITY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALM Kia South is making bold predictions about the increased demand for KIA leases after the spring 2022.ALM Kia South is a one-stop automotive dealership covering all of its customers’ vehicle shopping and ownership needs. With all types of new and pre-owned Kia vehicles available, the dealership also stocks other popular makes and models, with hundreds of used vehicles available at any given time.Recently, ALM Kia South made a bold prediction about the demand for KIA leases after the spring of 2022, which the company believes will increase dramatically. According to the dealership, this is due to long-awaited restoration of new car inventory dealers will soon be experiencing.“Unfortunately, the global pandemic has caused havoc in the car industry for the past two years, creating many delays due to lack of parts and shutdowns, just to name a few,” says Daniel Salazar, Vice President of Marketing at ALM Kia South. “By the end of the spring, however, we will finally start to see a lot more new car inventory and, combined with the appeal of lower monthly payments through leasing, we will see a sharp increase in the demand for KIA leases in particular. KIAs also have great fuel economy, making them a superior option as gas prices continue to soar. If you’re in the market for a new KIA, come and visit us towards the end of spring to talk about your options!”For more information about ALM Kia South, visit the company’s website at www.almkiasouth.com About the CompanyCertified Kia dealership, ALM Kia South, serves drivers throughout Union City, Atlanta, and the surrounding areas. The dealership stocks a wide selection of new Kia models for sale, as well as a carefully inspected lineup of pre-owned vehicles. With a well-connected finance center run by a qualified team of finance experts on hand, the dealership is equipped to help customers get the right loan or lease in a quick, easy, and transparent manner.ALM Kia South also offers a professional team of Kia technicians with the skills and equipment to handle all manners of maintenance and repairs, as well as a full stock of authentic parts.