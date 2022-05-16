Learn about compliance in the next Let's Talk About Hanford

We’re exploring our agency’s role in doing inspections, compliance, and enforcement at the Hanford Site in the next edition of Let’s Talk About Hanford.

Join us for the live discussion 5:30 p.m. June 7, on Zoom or Facebook.

For this conversation, we're bringing on compliance experts from our Nuclear Waste Program team, including Tri-Party Agreement and Compliance Section Manager John Price, Compliance Lead Kathy Conaway, and Compliance Project Manager Jared Mathey.

The trio will share information on Ecology’s compliance role at Hanford. We’ll learn about Hanford Site inspections, informal and formal enforcement actions, and other compliance requirements under state law. Following their presentation, we’ll host a live Q&A and answer your questions!

The discussion will be facilitated by our Nuclear Waste Program communications team.

Join the conversation

This event will stream on both Zoom and Facebook Live. Those in attendance on the Zoom stream will have the opportunity to either type their questions in the chat or to unmute, turn on their cameras, and ask their questions directly.

Join via Facebook by watching live at the time of the event on our Hanford Facebook page, or the Facebook event page.

For the Zoom stream:

Join by phone (audio only):

Can't attend the conversation June 7? The event recording will be available on our Facebook page and Ecology YouTube channel shortly after the stream ends.

You can also submit your questions to us about Hanford compliance in advance of the live event. We'll make every effort to answer your submitted questions live during the Q&A session.

What it's all about

We first announced these virtual events last year, aiming to help you better understand all things related to the complex nuclear cleanup at Hanford.

Beginning in World War II, Hanford produced plutonium for decades before shifting to a new mission in 1989 — cleaning up the massive amounts of waste and contamination that production left behind.

These conversations blend high-level easy-to-understand presentations and conversations with you about Hanford topics, ranging from specific cleanup projects and history of the site to the Hanford Reach habitat and wildlife that call it home.

We're gearing these virtual discussions toward those unfamiliar with Hanford, those who want a refresher, or to expand existing knowledge about Hanford. We'll start each event with a short high-level presentation on that day's topic, followed by a live Q&A with those watching.

Have any questions or ideas for future conversations? Drop us a line, and we hope to see you virtually during our next livestream!

Missed our prior Let’s Talk About Hanford conversations? Check them out on YouTube.