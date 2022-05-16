Kenneth Watterworth, Westport Business Owner is Featured in Business Journal’s “People on the Move”

Business Journal Kenneth Watterworth Connecticut Fireproofing company Pro-Tect, Inc.

Kenneth Watterworth is featured in the April 2022 edition of Business Journal’s “People on the Move” as the owner of Pro-Tect, Inc.

WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth Watterworth is bringing his 40 years of experience to continue the growth of Pro-Tect, Inc. Ken has been a small business owner since 1977 when he started his first company Ken Watterworth Inc. He started Pro-Tect, Inc. in 1991 and has grown into the largest fireproofing provider in the state of Connecticut.

Pro-Tect Inc. has been involved in fireproofing for over 35 years. Pro-Tect Inc. is the largest state fireproofing company. They pride themselves on being both competitively priced and delivering quality work. They are able to complete our work on time, at a reasonable cost, and to the satisfaction of all of our customers. Pro-Tect Inc. is a licensed fireproofing professional for Cafco and Monokote. They also apply exterior coatings and waterproofing.

In line with the growing building sector, the industry's demand for fire protection coatings will be a good thing. The demand for fire protection coatings will rise in 2021 due to the increase in construction projects around the world. The fireproofing materials market size is estimated to be 900 million in 2021 and is projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2021 and 2026.

With experience managing multiple companies and large projects, Kenneth Watterworth is focusing all his attention on growing Pro-Tect, Inc. Notable projects Prot-Tect, Inc. has completed include Empire Storage Facility, Parcel 9 Apartments, Parcel 10 Apartments, ESPN Building 3, and many more.

To learn more about Pro-Tect, Inc. please visit Connecticut Fireproofing Companies.

About Kenneth Watterworth

Kenneth Watterworth is the owner of Pro-Tect, Inc. the largest fireproofing company in the state of Connecticut. His journey as a business owner started over 40 years ago. After graduation from Boston College with a B.S. in Business Administration, he started his first company in the commercial and industrial painting industry.

https://kennethwatterworth.ourfeatured.com