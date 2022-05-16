RYP Gala to Honour Students and Community Members for Outstanding Work
The Gala is an evening of entertainment, recognition, and celebration to pay tribute to all students who have made outstanding contributions.ALBERTA, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RYP (Realize Your Potential Youth Society) is pleased to announce it is set to honour its students, along with community members, for their outstanding contributions with its highly anticipated RYP Gala. The event is set to take place on June 25th from 6:30PM to 10:00PM at Delta Hotels by Marriott Calgary South.
The RYP Gala and its student ambassadors will be hosting this outstanding event as they aim to pay tribute to all those students who have played an important role in helping the organization serve its members. With this event, they are also looking to raise funds for RYP’s signature programs and scholarships: the NewLife Regeneration Program, NewLife STEM Bridge Program, and NewLife Economic Empowerment Program, which are three of the organization’s most popular programs.
The event also aims to be more than just any other gala, with the Leduc, Alberta’s Melisizwe Brothers, Marc, Seth, and Zacary, winners of Showtime at The Apollo and internationally recognized for their incredible musical talent, will add a much-needed dose of entertaining to this ceremony.
Additionally, Ward 8 City Councilor, Courtney Walcott, will serve as the keynote speaker. A popular community builder and community organizer, Walcott was a teacher and basketball coach at Canada High School who has now dedicated his life to helping people realize their place in the world. Ibrahim Sadiq, a third-year medical student at the University of Alberta who inspires a sense of belonging in the youth community, will also join the Gala as a keynote speaker.
One of the key spokesmen for the company was quoted as saying, “If we want our young people to succeed in all areas of society, we must first address the discrimination, struggles, and inequality they face on a daily basis. With this program, we hope to become the place where young members of the African Diaspora can get the help they need, learn resilience, emotional regulation, and invaluable life and career skills, so that they can grow, build lifelong connections, and become the change they need for themselves.”
The RYP Gala is sponsored by two notable community partners, ATB Financial and Willowglen Systems Inc.
For those who would like to know more about the event, or to learn more about RYP, please visit https://rypcanada.com.
About RYP Youth Society
The Realize Your Potential Youth Society is a comprehensive mentoring and education initiative for 8 - 24-year-old descendants of the African diaspora. The society offers a variety of programs that give members the skills, knowledge, and motivation to feel empowered, connected, and ready to realize their full potential.
RYP came into existence after a young girl died by suicide Sept 2020. According to the organization, suicide is not a desire to die - it is a desire to end intense emotional pain, particularly with racism taking on a greater role in bullying and Black youth suicide. This child's death inspired the company to create an RYP sorority to educate and uplift the Black youth community from racial inequities and organize a support system. As such, leaders emerged armed with expertise, determination, tenacity, and courage.
Since then, RYP Student Ambassadors have been avidly working to help dreamers aged 8 to 15 as they mentor and support them in finding the right direction. The organization has already implemented many activities and plans to provide youth with the best experience and offer them the best chance for success.
