Route 4048 Harmony Church Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of closure on Route 4048 (Harmony Church Road) located in Washington Township, Fayette County. The closure will be located between Hutchinson Road and Route 4046 (Rehoboth Church Road). The closure will begin Thursday, May 19 and is anticipated to reopen Friday, June 3, weather permitting.

The closure will allow crews to perform a culvert replacement. A posted detour will be in place utilizing Route 51 (Pittsburg Road) to Route 4046 (Rehoboth Church Road) to Route 4048 (Harmony Church Road).

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

