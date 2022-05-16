Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Seeks Applicants for Legislative District 31 Vacancy

The Legislative District 31 map is available by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will seek qualified applicants to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 31, created by the passing of Senator Rich Pahls on April 27, 2022.

Applications for appointment to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 31 will be accepted immediately and until 5:00pm CT on Friday, May 27, 2022. Applicants wishing to be considered for appointment must demonstrate that they have lived within the district for at least a full year, are registered to vote, and are at least 21 years old.

The district is in Douglas County and includes most of the Millard neighborhood in southwest Omaha. A map of the district can be found by clicking here. The Governor reserves the right to seek out additional qualified candidates.

The appointee will serve until January 3, 2023. During the November 2022 regular general election, voters will elect a member of the Legislature for District 31 to serve the remainder of the unexpired term (from January 2023 to January 2025).

Interested individuals may complete an application for executive appointment online at governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req. Applicants may also include a cover letter, resume, and any additional background materials with their application.

Questions about the application process can be directed to Kathleen Dolezal with the Governor’s Office at 402-471-2256 or kathleen.dolezal@nebraska.gov.

###