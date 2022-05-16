Rural Transportation Improvement Program Meetings Set for May 17-19

TxDOT's Brownwood District will be conducting a virtual public meeting, along with a series of in-person meeting opportunities, for the proposed 2023-2026 Rural Transportation Improvement Program (Rural TIP). These meetings offer the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed projects in the district. The virtual public meeting will include a pre-recorded presentation that provides the same information and program materials presented at the in-person public meetings.

The virtual presentation and materials will be available by noon on Monday, May 16, 2022. Visit www.txdot.gov and keyword search: “Brownwood District 2022 Rural TIP” to participate virtually, review materials and review the in-person public meeting details.

Following are the in-person meeting opportunities:

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 10:30 AM – Noon Connellee Hotel & Civic Center 209 W. Main Street, Eastland, Texas 76448

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 10:30 AM – Noon Old Lampasas Middle School On Western Ave. between North Ave. and Ave. B Lampasas, Texas 76550

Thursday, May 19, 2022 3:00 – 4:30 PM Adams Street Community Center 511 E. Adams Street Brownwood, Texas 76801

The Rural TIP includes all projects within the Brownwood District, which includes Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba, and Stephens counties. The Rural TIP includes all regionally significant projects to be funded within a TxDOT District during the next four years, including those eligible for federal funding. A project in the Rural TIP is a project coming to your community and is the first step on the road to producing a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The Rural TIP meetings are being held pursuant to Title 43, Texas Administrative Code, Section 16.102, which calls for an opportunity for public comment concerning the program.

Comments must be received or postmarked by Friday, June 3, 2022, to be included in the official public meeting record. Comments may be provided in the following manners:

Online

Email

Mail: TxDOT Brownwood District Office Attn: Rural TIP 2495 HWY 183 North Brownwood, TX 76802

All meetings, both in person and online, will be conducted in English. If you have special communication or accommodation needs, or have a need for an interpreter, a request can be made. If you have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can also be made to accommodate most needs. Please call (325) 643-0413 at least five working days prior to the meeting you would like to attend. Please be aware that advance notice is requested as some accommodations may require time for TxDOT to arrange.