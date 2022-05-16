AmpliFi Expands Leadership Team
AmpliFi Finance, a data-driven financial optimization service, has appointed former COO Shelly Twigg Kesler as CEO and Jeremy Smith as COO.
The collective experience Shelly and Jeremy provide will see AmpliFi realize trend-setting talent matching, focused yet flexible service delivery and strong revenue growth for years to come.”GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmpliFi is a collective group of financial professionals who believe data integrity drives amazing results through clean analytics and efficient accounting processes.
— Brent Allen, AmpliFi Founder
The company announced today that Shelly Twigg Kesler has been appointed CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, Shelly will succeed Founder Brent Allen, who served as President, and assume responsibilities May 2022. Brent Allen will continue to remain present and active within AmpliFi and looks to celebrate the companies 5-year anniversary this year while enabled to increase focus on new business ventures to include Carolina Acquisition Partners, Carolina Core Wellness and Carolina Core Machine.
Shelly has served AmpliFi as COO over the last year and has worked diligently to transform the company’s talent model and culture to fit the needs and desires of today’s workforce. “As a result of this large initiative, our clients will realize incredible professional expertise and competitive service delivery of the highest integrity within data-driven decision-making.”
Jeremy Smith joined AmpliFi as a leader within Financial Planning and Analysis late 2021 and will provide pivotal momentum for AmpliFi’s revenue growth and scalability. His entrepreneurial mindset and knack for business strategy will breathe fresh perspective into AmpliFi’s service value, stating, “Providing our clients with a clear path of continued growth and success is something any business owner can get truly excited about.”
Brent notes, “The collective experience Shelly and Jeremy provide will see AmpliFi realize trend-setting talent matching, focused yet flexible service delivery and strong revenue growth for years to come. I firmly believe our intentional culture-cultivation will attract strong financial professionals from around the world.”
AmpliFi has proudly served small and mid-sized business owners since our founding and current initiatives will see our mission expand more broadly both nationally and globally. Our expanded Leadership Team provides decades of versatile experience ranging from government agency, population health management, clinical consulting, music rights management and licensing and start up environments.
To expand our service delivery capabilities and remain fluid to the needs of today’s business owners, AmpliFi has realized 110% growth in our team makeup within the last year and is committed to helping people achieve their best life. With thousands applying, AmpliFi curates business consultants from around the world and holds the standards of excellence high and the privilege of serving our clients closely with a less than 1% hire rate. Do you have what it takes to join AmpliFi? Explore current opportunities available.
