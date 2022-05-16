A Relationship Tied to the Lord
Dennis McIntyre delivers the sequel of Jake Wilson’s tale.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every person has gone through the phase of feeling lost or unwanted in society. The feeling of not fitting in and loneliness can completely shatter an individual’s life. Most seek answers for their place and purpose in this world through the discovery of the loving God.
"Free to Serve" continues the inspiring saga of Jake Wilson, the protagonist was happily reunited in the author’s previous book, "Freedom’s Journey," with his son, Brandon, which he regretfully abandoned in the early years. Brandon felt a graceful connection to a special ministry consisting of his father and a farm. The pair decided to make the farm their loving home and made a discovery of actualization that God had been with the both of them throughout the struggling years of separation, with the unraveling of God’s purpose for the father and son to serve the Lord. The Almighty God will lead any person who seeks the Lord for guidance and to serve with a good heart. Jake and Brandon willingly give in their all to the Lord and obeys each calling devotedly.
Dennis McIntyre published an autobiography in 2008 entitled "Legacy of Love." Before his retirement, he was in the service as an electrical engineer and a technical writer as well for over forty years. McIntyre is an active member of the church and presently resides in Dacula, Georgia.
