iovox Acquires CallSource Marketplaces Division

iovox expands geographic reach with new auto and real estate clients acquired from CallSource

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iovox, a global provider of call tracking and analytics solutions, today announced the acquisition of the marketplaces division of CallSource. The portfolio includes leading automotive and real estate companies that rely on phone-based communications to generate revenue. CallSource, a pioneer in the call tracking industry, will continue growing its retained businesses.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these world-class customers to iovox,” said Ryan Gallagher, Co-Founder and CEO of iovox. “There are many industry similarities between these marketplace customers and our current customer base located throughout Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In the coming weeks, we’re looking forward to learning more about each account and making sure they have access to all the latest technology innovations from iovox.”

“We’ve gotten to know the iovox team over the last few years and are confident these customers will be well cared for under their leadership,” said Elliot Leiboff, CEO of CallSource. “At CallSource, we intend to continue investing in our core markets with a focus on prioritizing growth for our retained businesses.”

The Power of the iovox Platform

The iovox platform offers customers the building blocks to integrate enhanced communications tracking into their marketing and/or operational workflows. The proprietary cloud-based system and patented technology includes modules for voice, SMS, email, chat, call data, and new conversational AI elements. The iovox services are accessible to customers through off-the-shelf solutions as well as through a flexible API.

As a tier 1 telecommunications carrier in multiple countries with an emphasis on data privacy, iovox is perfectly positioned to cater to global clients looking for a single provider.

New Financial Partnership with Shawbrook Bank

In connection with the acquisition, iovox implemented a £5,000,000 venture debt facility with London-based Shawbrook Bank.

“We were impressed with the management team at iovox, their domain expertise and track record for growth and consistently improving operational performance,” said Ciaran Flanagan, Associate Director, Leveraged Finance & Venture Debt, Shawbrook Bank. “The company has the talent and technology platform that lends itself to growth through acquisitions and we’re pleased to be backing this initiative as part of their larger strategy.”

About iovox

Backed by Octopus Ventures, iovox helps companies increase revenue and improve operational performance with call tracking, analytics, and conversational AI solutions that are off-the-shelf or customized through an advanced API. Iovox is a global business with customers in more than 100 countries, and offices in London, Paris, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information: https://www.iovox.com/

About CallSource

As the inventor of call tracking and over 25 years’ experience, CallSource has listened to and analyzed over a billion phone calls and delivers targeted solutions to improve customer experience and internal processes.

About Shawbrook

Shawbrook is a new type of specialist financial services company, combining the relentless focus on customer service and innovation one expects from a fintech with the expertise and certainty of a bank. Shawbrook is driven by a purpose to solve complex problems that unlock opportunity for its rapidly growing customer base of over 300,000 UK consumers and businesses. For more information: https://www.shawbrook.co.uk

About Octopus

Based in London and New York with a network of partners across the U.S and Asia, each year Octopus Ventures deploys more than £200 million across five areas where they see maximum potential for impact: health, fintech, deep tech, consumer and B2B software. With many years of experience and expertise investing in each of these areas, the Octopus team helps portfolio companies scale at speed. For more information https://octopusventures.com/.