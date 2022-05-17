Daisy Limo Celebrates 17 Years of Black Car Service to Teterboro Airport
Daisy Limo Black Car Service has grown into a reliable and easy-to-use service for private and luxurious transportation from Teterboro to New York City.
Daisy Limo Celebrates 17 Years of Black Car Service to Teterboro Airport
As Teterboro private airport demand increases, Daisy Limo Black Car Service has grown into a reliable and easy-to-use service for private and luxurious transportation from Teterboro to New York City.
Daisy Limo Black Car Service, based in New Jersey, this year celebrates 17 years of service to the private Teterboro Airport. Providing professional chauffeured service to many celebrities, pro athletes, businessmen and businesswomen, and wealthy individuals and families has chosen Daisy Limo as their ride from Teterboro Airport to New York City.
"We have been very blessed to have been in business this long and to have been able to provide the services that we do to and from Teterboro," a company spokesperson said. "As we come out of the COVID world, travel levels increase for both business and pleasure. We have provided safe and comfortable ground transportation services during the pandemic. We're excited for the next 17 years!"
Daisy Limo Black Car Service has been servicing Teterboro Airport since 2005; focusing on luxury black car service, friendly customer service, and simplicity, the company built a brand for the executive traveler. While executive travel waned during the COVID-19 pandemic, private jet bookings have increased in recent months with the declining COVID-19 impact throughout the world. Teterboro Airport has seen a marked increase and they, along with Daisy Limo, expect to see bookings grow throughout the summer.
Clients can easily book their ride from Teterboro to New York City through Daisy Limo's website. They provide around-the-clock availability, track the private jets, and welcome them at the hangar as soon as they land. In addition, their chauffeurs know the roads of New York. Still, they can also provide recommendations on where to eat for newcomers to the city, providing another level of customer service.
For more information on Daisy Limo Black Car Service or to book a car, visit daisylimo.com.
About Daisy Limo Black Car Service
Daisy Limo Black Car Service is a luxury chauffeur service based in Teterboro, New Jersey, and has been servicing multiple airports across the northeast since 2005. With vehicles ranging from the Lincoln Town Car up to a 56-passenger bus, they know how to get you to your destination comfortably and safely. For more information, visit daisylimo.com.
