Carolina Fabricators Inc. Best-in-Class as Custom Metal Fabricator

The company has been delivering excellence in the industry since 1993.

WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolina Fabricators Inc. is giving its competition a run for their money as the best-in-class custom metal fabricator in South Carolina.Established in 1993, Carolina Fabricators Incorporated is a privately held South Carolina small business and a leader in custom fabrication and machining. The company serves industries around the world with top-quality fabrication and machining of custom products they need to succeed in the marketplace. Carolina Fabricators Inc. boasts a 55,000 square-foot facility sitting on 20 acres, which allows room for expansion, growth, and ability to handle and sized project – from large complex Modular Skids to smaller precision machined components.“We provide everything from complete turnkey solutions to basic process components,” says Brad Hughes, President of the company. “Each project begins with a thorough and systematic engineering strategy that solves design problems and optimizes fabrication techniques, while assuring the cost, quality, and schedule of your project by carefully controlling all critical aspects. This is truly what sets us apart from other custom metal fabricators in the area.”Services provided by Carolina Fabricators Inc. have been so popular that the company has done critical collaborations with a number of high-profile industries, including:• Nuclear Power• Oil & Gas• Government/Defence• CNC• Transportation• And many moreFor more information about Carolina Fabricators Inc., please visit https://carolinafab.com/ or visit custom metal fabrication near me About Carolina Fabricators Inc.Carolina Fabricators Inc. is a custom metal fabrication and welding company located near Columbia, South Carolina. The company boasts more than 50 full-time employees to handle the most complex needs, with the team’s experts in engineering, accounting, purchasing, fabrication, and customer service complementing each other and face each new undertaking with enthusiasm and a spirit of cooperation.