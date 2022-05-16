Microtome Market 2022 Global Analysis by Test Type, Technology, Application, End User and Top Companies

ReportsnReports

List of Companies Profiled in the Microtome Market Report:

Danaher Corporation (US)

Boeckeler Instruments, Inc (US)

SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd. (India)

PHC holdings corporation (Japan)

Cardinal Health (US)

Bright Instruments (UK)

Sakura Finetek USA, Inc (US)

Jinhua Yidi Medical Equipment Co., Ltd (China)

Ted Pella, Inc (US)

Medimeas (India)

SLEE medical GmbH (Germany)

Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy)

microTecLaborgeräte GmbH (Germany)

MEDITE Medical GmbH (Germany)

Campden Instruments. (UK)

Lupetec (Brazil)

AGD BIOMEDICALS PVT LTD (India)

Lafayette Instrument Company (US)

MILESTONE MEDICAL (US)

Diapath S.p.A. (Italy)

RWD Life Science Co.,LTD (China)

LABOID INTERNATIONAL (India)

Shenzhen Dakewei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Amos scientific Pty Ltd (Australia)

The hospital laboratories is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Based on End user the market is classified into:

The hospital laboratories,

clinical laboratories,

and other end users .

“Microtome instruments in the product segment to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.”

Based on the product, the microtome market is segmented into:

Microtome Instruments: Rotary Microtomes,

Cryostat Microtomes,

Vibrating Microtomes,

Other Microtomes,

and Microtome Accessories.

The microtome instruments segment is expected to dominate the microtome market. High expenditure on microtome instruments and their essential use in the histological diagnosis of various diseases are the key factors driving the growth of the automated microtome market.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In this report, the microtome market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising disposable income of the middle-class population, infrastructural developments, and the rising penetration of diagnostic technologies in Asian countries such as India and China in addition, the rising incidence of cancer and the growing focus of global medical device companies on expanding their presence in emerging Asia Pacific countries are some of the key factors.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%), Tier 2(44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), AsiaPacific(20%), and Rest of the World(12%)

Table Of Contents: Microtome Market

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Covered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: Supply-Side And Demand-Side Participants

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 5 Revenue Share Analysis Illustration: Danaher Corporation

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1 Growth Forecast

Figure 7 Cagr Projections: Supply-Side Analysis

Figure 8 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 9 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Analysis

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Indicators And Assumptions And Their Impact On The Study

2.6.1 Covid-19-Specific Assumptions

2.7 Risk Assessment

Table 1 Risk Assessment

3 Executive Summary

Figure 10 Microtomes Market, By Product, 2022 Vs. 2027 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Microtomes Market, By Technology, 2022 Vs. 2027 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Microtomes Market, By Application, 2022 Vs. 2027 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Microtomes Market, By End User, 2022 Vs. 2027 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Global Microtomes Market: Geographic Snapshot

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Microtomes Market Overview

Figure 15 Rising Prevalence Of Cancer To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Microtomes Market, By Product

Figure 16 Fully Automated Microtomes Segment To Account For Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

4.3 Asia Pacific: Microtomes Market, By Product And Country

Figure 17 Rotary Microtomes Segment Will Dominate Apac Market During Forecast Period

4.4 Geographic Snapshot Of Microtomes Market

Figure 18 Market In China To Grow At Highest Cagr During Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 19 Microtomes Market: Drivers, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Cancer

Table 2 Increasing Incidence Of Cancer, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2030 Vs. 2040 (Million)

Table 3 Projected Increase In Global Number Of Cancer Patients, 2015 Vs. 2018 Vs. 2035

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand For Digital Pathology

5.2.1.3 Recommendations For Cancer Screening

5.2.1.4 Availability Of Reimbursement

5.2.2 Challenges

5.2.2.1 Lack Of Skilled Professionals

Table 4 Number Of Pathologists Per 100,000 Population, By Country, 2018

5.2.2.2 Availability Of Refurbished Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Focus On Personalized Medicine

5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On Microtomes Market

5.4 Ranges/Scenarios

5.4.1 Microtomes Market

Figure 20 Pessimistic Scenario

Figure 21 Optimistic Scenario

Figure 22 Realistic Scenario

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 23 Value Chain Analysis: Major Value Is Added During Manufacturing And Assembly Phase

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 24 Direct Distribution—Preferred Strategy For Prominent Companies

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.8.2 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.8.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.8.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.8.5 Threat Of Substitutes

5.9 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders In Buying Process

Figure 25 Influence Of Stakeholders In Buying Process For Top 2 End Users

Table 5 Influence Of Stakeholders In Buying Process For Top 2 End Users

5.9.2 Buying Criteria

Figure 26 Key Buying Criteria For Top 2 End Users

Table 6 Key Buying Criteria For Top 2 End Users

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

Table 7 Indicative List Of Regulatory Authorities Governing Microtomes Market

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Key Conferences & Events In 2022

Table 8 List Of Conferences & Events

5.13 Pricing Analysis

Table 9 Price Range For Microtomes

5.14 Trade Analysis

Table 10 Import Data For Microtomes And Parts And Accessories Of Instruments & Apparatus For Physical Or Chemical Analysis, By Country, 2016–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Export Data For Microtomes And Parts And Accessories Of Instruments & Apparatus For Physical Or Chemical Analysis, By Country, 2016–2020 (Usd Million)

5.15 Ecosystem Analysis

5.15.1 Role In Ecosystem

5.15.2 Key Players Operating In Microtomes Market

5.16 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers’ Businesses

6 Microtomes Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 12 Microtomes Market, By Product, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Microtomes Market, By Product, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

6.2 Microtome Instruments

Table 14 Microtome Instruments Market, By Type, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Microtome Instruments Market, By Type, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Microtome Instruments Market, By Region, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Microtome Instruments Market, By Region, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Rotary Microtomes

6.2.1.1 Rotary Microtomes Are Widely Used In Histology Laboratories

Table 18 Rotary Microtomes Offered By Market Players

Table 19 Rotary Microtomes Market, By Region, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Rotary Microtomes Market, By Region, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Cryostat Microtomes

6.2.2.1 Cryostat Microtomes Provide Immediate Results By Quickly, Reliably, And Safely Cutting Accurate Frozen Sections

Table 21 Cryostat Microtomes Offered By Market Players

Table 22 Cryostat Microtomes Market, By Region, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Cryostat Microtomes Market, By Region, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

6.2.3 Vibrating Microtomes

6.2.3.1 Vibrating Microtomes Are Designed To Cut Fresh Tissue Specimens

Table 24 Vibrating Microtomes Offered By Market Players

Table 25 Vibrating Microtomes Market, By Region, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Vibrating Microtomes Market, By Region, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

6.2.4 Other Microtomes

Table 27 Other Microtomes Offered By Market Players

Table 28 Other Microtomes Market, By Region, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Other Microtomes Market, By Region, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

6.3 Microtome Accessories

Table 30 Microtome Accessories Market, By Type, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Microtome Accessories Market, By Type, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Microtome Blades

6.3.1.1 Adoption Of Disposable Blades Has Increased Among End Users

Table 32 Microtome Blades Offered By Market Players

Table 33 Microtome Blades Market, By Region, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Microtome Blades Market, By Region, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Other Microtome Accessories

Table 35 Other Microtome Accessories Offered By Market Players

Table 36 Other Microtome Accessories Market, By Region, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Other Microtome Accessories Market, By Region, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

7 Microtomes Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

Table 38 Microtomes Market, By Technology, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Microtomes Market, By Technology, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

7.2 Manual Microtomes

7.2.1 Lower Cost And User Comfort Associated With These Microtomes Are Driving Their Adoption

Table 40 Manual Microtomes Offered By Market Players

Table 41 Manual Microtomes Market, By Region, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Manual Microtomes Market, By Region, 2021–2027 Usd Million)

7.3 Semi-Automated Microtomes

7.3.1 Semi-Automated Microtomes Segment To Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Table 43 Semi-Automated Microtomes Offered By Market Players

Table 44 Semi-Automated Microtomes Market, By Region, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Semi-Automated Microtomes Market, By Region, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

7.4 Fully Automated Microtomes

7.4.1 Lack Of Clinical Laboratory Technicians And High Prevalence Of Cancer Have Driven Segment Growth

Table 46 Fully Automated Microtomes Offered By Market Players

Table 47 Fully Automated Microtomes Market, By Region, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Fully Automated Microtomes Market, By Region, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

8 Microtomes Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

Table 49 Microtomes Market, By Application, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Microtomes Market, By Application, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

8.2 Disease Diagnosis

8.2.1 Expanding Pool Of Geriatric Patients And Increasing Diagnosis Of Chronic Diseases Driving Segment Growth

Table 51 Increasing Incidence Of Cancer, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2030 Vs. 2040 (Million)

Table 52 Microtomes Market For Disease Diagnosis, By Region, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Microtomes Market For Disease Diagnosis, By Region, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

8.3 Medical Research

8.3.1 Increasing Research Activities To Drive Adoption Of Microtomes

Table 54 Microtomes Market For Medical Research, By Region, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Microtomes Market For Medical Research, By Region, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

9 Microtomes Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

Table 56 Microtomes Market, By End User, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 57 Microtomes Market, By End User, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

9.2 Hospital Laboratories

9.2.1 Hospital Laboratories Accounted For Largest Market Share In 2021

Table 58 Microtomes Market For Hospital Laboratories, By Region, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Microtomes Market For Hospital Laboratories, By Region, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

9.3 Clinical Laboratories

9.3.1 Presence Of Robust Infrastructure To Perform Tests In High Volumes Is Estimated To Drive Market Growth

Table 60 Microtomes Market For Clinical Laboratories, By Region, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Microtomes Market For Clinical Laboratories, By Region, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

9.4 Other End Users

Table 62 Microtomes Market For Other End Users, By Region, 2017–2020 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Microtomes Market For Other End Users, By Region, 2021–2027 (Usd Million)

10 Microtomes Market, By Region

