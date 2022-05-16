Industrial Foam Market Worth USD 72.2 Billion by 2027, Global Major Manufacturers, Production, Sales Market Comparison
The industrial foam market size is estimated at USD 55.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 72.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2026. Industrial Foam Market by Foam Type (Flexible, Rigid), Resin Type (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefins, Phenolic, Pet), End-Use Industry and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:
• Covestro AG (Germany)
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Dow Inc. (US)
• Huntsman Corporation (US)
• Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
• Saint-Gobain (France)
• Chemtura Corporation (Lanxess) (US)
• Recticel NV/SA (Belgium)
• Rogers Corporation (US)
• Trelleborg AB (Sweden)
• FoamPartner Group (Switzerland)
• Eurofoam Group (Austria)
• Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada)
• Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
• Foamcraft Inc. (US)
• Loyal Group(China)
• JSP Corporation(Japan)
• Sealed Air Corporation (US)
“Aerospace as an end-use industry of industrial foam is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”
The aerospace industry is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the industrial foam market in 2021 and is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment from 2021 to 2026. The growth is due to rising use of a high percentage of PMI, silicones, and metal foams in new-generation aircraft by aircraft manufacturers
“PET as resin type is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”
PET foam is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in global industrial foam market from 2021 to 2026. PET foam is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, this is due to a surge in demand for PET foam in Asia Pacific due to increasing demand from the wind energy industry.
“Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”
Increasing demand for industrial foam from the rapidly growing industrial sector in the Asia Pacific region is one of the major factors responsible for the highest share and CAGR of this region. The industrial foam market in Asia-Pacific is driven by the easy availability of raw materials, increased foreign investments, and low labor costs. The end-use industries of industrial foams, such as building & construction, HVAC, and aerospace, are growing in emerging countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, which play an important role in driving the market.
Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 40%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 20%, Directors – 50%, and Others – 30%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe – 40%, North America – 20%, the Middle East & Africa- 5%, and South America – 5%
Competitive Landscape of Industrial Foam Market:
1 Key Players’ Strategies/Right To Win
2 Revenue Analysis
3 Market Share Analysis
4 Company Evaluation Matrix
4.1 Star
4.2 Emerging Leaders
4.3 Pervasive
4.4 Participants
5 Competitive Benchmarking
6 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Matrix, 2020
6.1 Progressive Companies
6.2 Starting Blocks
6.3 Dynamic Companies
6.4 Responsive Companies
7 Competitive Benchmarking
8 Competitive Scenario And Trends
8.1 Product Launches
8.2 Deals
