Epic Health & Fitness Officially Announces First Franchise Deal

Ryan and Kelly Unger, Owners of Epic Health & Fitness Florida-based fitness facility, Epic Health & Fitness, has officially launched franchise sales. Each location has professional, high quality equipment.

The franchise deal is one of many lined up to sign this Spring and Summer.

All of the franchisees who are getting into our franchise system are avid gym goers with a passion for fitness. ” — Ryan Unger, Co-Owner of Epic Health & Fitness