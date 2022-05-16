Epic Health & Fitness Officially Announces First Franchise Deal
The franchise deal is one of many lined up to sign this Spring and Summer.
All of the franchisees who are getting into our franchise system are avid gym goers with a passion for fitness. ”SPRING HILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic news for Florida residents and fitness fanatics — Florida-based fitness facility, Epic Health & Fitness, has officially launched its franchise sales, inking its first deal this month.
The newest Epic will set up shop in Pasco County in Florida, signed for by Luke Enslow. The serendipitous story of connection was recounted by Ryan Unger, Co-Owner of Epic, who owns the gym with his wife, Kelly Unger. “Luke moved to Florida from Kentucky to purchase a restaurant,” recalled Unger. “The restaurant deal fell through suddenly and he was seeking out a gym membership while thinking of opening his own fitness facility.” According to Unger, the streamlined, professional look and high end equipment within Epic caught Enslow’s attention. “I told him about our franchise opportunity and he was in.”
Enslow owns the very first Epic to hit Pasco County and already has plans for a second location in the upcoming months. “We have some really great momentum already. In addition to our first sale, we’ll be selling one of our corporate locations,” stated Unger. “The same franchisees purchasing the corporate location are also financing another unit in Citrus County.”
Currently, both Epic Health and Fitness corporate facilities can be found in Spring HIll, Florida within Hernando County.
“All of the franchisees who are getting into our franchise system are avid gym goers with a passion for fitness. We know that they will uphold our dedication to helping people meet their fitness and health goals, which is at the core of Epic’s mission,” pointed out Unger. “They will be very hands-on and they are business minded while being fitness oriented.”
Florida isn’t the only state getting new Epic locations. Another unit is in the works in Connecticut. “We have a strong conversation going with someone located in Connecticut who is completely ready to go with financing and a location. Once we are registered, we’ll be a go,” stated Unger.
Epic Health & Fitness was first launched with the vision of helping everyday people achieve their fitness goals. The company launched its franchise model this year and saw instant traction. Every franchise purchased includes marketing guidance, ongoing support, vendor connections, membership processes, operational procedures, and more.
Epic Health & Fitness is a state of the art health club dedicated to the unique needs of each member. Every location is a well-rounded club that has a variety of options, from the most novice newcomer to the most advanced fitness enthusiast, with memberships to fit every budget and every need. Visit www.epichealthandfitness.com to find a location near you. To start the conversation about how you can be the next Epic Health & Fitness franchise owner, visit www.epichealthandfitnessfranchise.com.
