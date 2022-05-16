Submit Release
UNESCO and Jamaica launch a partnership for developing a Science, Technology and Innovation system

The "Introductory Workshop on Mapping the Science, Technology and Innovation System in Jamaica" was held on May 4-5, 2022, at the PCJ Auditorium in Kingston, as a kickoff to a series of activities within this partnership. The two-day national workshop examined the process and dynamics of the STI system in Jamaica, focusing on aspects of governance and policy implementation. UNESCO presented its Global Observatory of Science, Technology and Innovation Policy Instruments (GO-SPIN), a standardized methodological approach for analyzing national STI policies and policy instruments in the context of business innovation development for inclusiveness and sustainability. GO-SPIN comprises an open-access online platform that provides key information on STI data and indicators, legal frameworks, and policy instruments for evidence-based policy analysis, design, and prospective studies. The workshop was the first step in mapping and reviewing the structure of STI bodies in Jamaica, the national legal framework, and existing policy tools. Following the event, a series of national surveys, a desktop research study, and national multi-stakeholder consultations will be conducted to gain deeper insight into the current state of the STI system.

The address of Honorable Daryl Vaz, MP, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology was delivered by Dr. Natwaine Gardner, on behalf of the Honorable Daryl Vaz, MP, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology. The Minister recognized this initiative as a game changer to support the sustainable development of Jamaica. He further stressed this launch as a historic moment for the country.

