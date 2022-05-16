Ozone Generation Technology Market is estimated to reach a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ozone generation technology market size is expected to reach USD 1,772.8 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing industrial activities in developing countries and rising scarcity of fresh drinking water globally.

Increasing industrial activities in developing countries and rising scarcity of drinking water are key factors driving global ozone generation technology market growth

Rising need for more effective treatment of water and wastewater is boosting demand for ozone generation technology. Each year, industries generate approximately 300–400 million tons of waste, which includes solvents, micropollutants, heavy metals, toxic sludge, and recalcitrant organics, all of which pose a significant threat to human health. Ozone is one of the most powerful natural germicidal and purifying substances with antibacterial properties, which is boosting its application for the treatment of water and wastewater. Ozone offers a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to chlorine, which is resulting in increasing popularity of ozone generation technology.

Emergence of ozone-based advanced oxidation processes is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Ozone-based advanced oxidation processes have higher treatment efficiency and help render other previously non-degradable water pollutants harmless. Benefits offered by ozone-based advanced oxidation processes are fueling the use of ozone in applications beyond water and wastewater treatment.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2018, METAWATER Co., Ltd. announced that the company is going to supply ozone generating systems for Xicheng Water Treatment Plant in Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, China. The company entered the large-scale ozone water treatment market in China on a full-scale basis in 2008 and already delivered at the Xuelang Water Treatment Plant and Zhongqiao Water Treatment Plant in Wuxi City. Xicheng Water Treatment Plant is the 10th water treatment plant that has adopted the ozone generation systems of the company in China.

3g/h-9g/h segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Ability to utilize 3g/h-9 g/h unit for various applications, ranging from household to light industrial and commercial applications, is boosting revenue growth of the segment. Products with 3g/h-9g/h ozone output are versatile, efficient, reliable, and heavy duty.

Industrial water segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing industrial activities in developing countries is resulting in increasing applications of ozone generation technology for treatment of industrial waste water.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global ozone generation technology market in 2020. Presence of stringent government regulations regarding the disposal of industrial waste water into water bodies without proper treatment is expected to boost market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Some major companies included in the company profile section of the global market report are SUEZ, Ebara Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Primozone Production AB, METAWATER Co., Ltd., Xylem Inc., ESCO International, and Chemtronics.

The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth. With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the Ozone Generation Technology industry.

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Ozone Generation Technology space

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ozone generation technology market on the basis of product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 3 g/h

3g/h-9 g/h

More than 9 g/h

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Industrial Water

Wastewater

Drinking Water

Air Treatment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

BENELUX

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Overview of the Ozone Generation Technology Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional Ozone Generation Technology share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

