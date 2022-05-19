Phase One Optimizes Fully Automated Multispectral Imaging Solution
The Rainbow Multispectral Imaging (MSI) Solution Deciphers Imaging Challenges -- from Cultural Heritage Projects to Police Forensics & Industrial Applications
The Rainbow MSI solution’s automation helps protect fragile subject matter by reducing exposure time, getting it right with the first shot.”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phase One has optimized the industry’s first fully automated high-resolution multispectral imaging (MSI) workflow solution. The Phase One Rainbow MSI Solution simplifies imaging with multispectral light to precisely and non-invasively capture, process, and analyze images in paintings and artworks; ancient texts that may be invisible to the human eye; and objects and materials for accurate, detailed identification and classification -- all at unprecedented speeds.
— Eric Joakim, Product Portfolio Manager, Cultural Heritage at Phase One
The Phase One Rainbow MSI is the only system currently available that offers a fully automated 150MP stack capture workflow. It supports both multiband and narrowband imaging, adhering to Charisma guidelines for multiband. Its very high resolution image capture reduces capture sequence requirements, thus protecting fragile documents and artifacts from radiation exposure time. The camera’s high dynamic range means that even the slightest image traces are captured and included for post-capture analysis. Its simplicity and reliability make it suitable for use by anyone in an institution regardless of their level of technical expertise.
“The Rainbow MSI solution’s automation solves the tedious, complex and error-prone process of manual multispectral imaging,” said Eric Joakim, Product Portfolio Manager, Cultural Heritage at Phase One. “Its faster workflow helps protect fragile subject matter by reducing exposure time, getting it right with the first shot.”
The new Phase One Rainbow MSI Solution features the standard-setting, high-resolution Phase One iXH 150MP or iXG 100MP camera, and now offers new tools for faster calibration and faster processing:
-- Analysis Module for both multiband and narrowband image stacks;
-- Analysis Tool - delivers results quickly and easily (includes principal component analysis; independent component analysis and clustering (K-means));
-- Filtering of images based on a 2D histogram of PCA channels;
-- Spectral Readout Tool helps with material identification and classification;
-- Narrowband to RGB conversion produces a full color image from a narrowband stack.
With the Rainbow MSI solution, after an initial calibration process, image stacks can now be captured and processed with a single mouse click -- saving time when compared to a manual workflow. The system delivers image stacks with immaculate exposures throughout, with perfectly aligned images to enable and simplify their post-capture analysis. It supports both multiband (UV, white, IR) and narrowband (16 individual wavebands from UV through to IR) multispectral imaging to facilitate a wide range of applications. It offers capture, processing and analysis of image stacks using either method.
This level of automation means that even scientifically unskilled people in an institution can undertake multispectral imaging projects. Also, since the process is so much faster, researchers and conservators can consider capturing a complete book rather than just a handful of selected pages. If the object were a large painting requiring several step and repeat captures, this automated workflow could make the project more feasible.
For more information and technical details, please see: https://digitization.phaseone.com/products/complete-solutions/multispectral-imaging/
Pricing and availability
The Phase One Multispectral Imaging Solution is available now. Pricing starts at 104,990 EUR / 118,990 USD. Please contact Phase One or your local Phase One Cultural Heritage Specialist Partner.
About Phase One
Phase One A/S is a leading provider of high-end imaging technology for aerial mapping, industrial inspection, cultural heritage digitization and commercial photography. Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with regional offices in New York, Denver, Cologne, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, Phase One nurtures long-term relationships with customers, technology partners and its global network of distributors, often playing the role of digital imaging partner to customers with special requirements. It is with this passion for service that Phase One continually exceeds customer expectations and drives the imaging industry forward.
Phase One is a registered trademark of Phase One A/S. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
Phase One
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn