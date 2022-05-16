State Opens Grant Applications for Heavy-Duty Diesel Vehicle Replacements

Raleigh

May 16, 2022

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is now accepting applications for the Clean Heavy-Duty Equipment and Vehicle Program under Phase 2 of the Volkswagen Mitigation plan. The Request for Proposals (RFP) released today details how to apply for the $12.9 million available to replace old diesel vehicles such as freight trucks with cleaner alternatives.

This program is designed to achieve significant reductions in diesel emissions, including emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), by replacing old diesel-powered vehicles and heavy-duty equipment with new, cleaner technology. Eligible vehicles/projects include:

Class 4-8 local freight trucks,

switcher locomotives,

forklifts,

port cargo handling equipment,

airport ground support equipment,

repowers for freight switchers and ferries/tugs, and

shorepower to ocean-going vessels.

Applications may be submitted by local, state and tribal government organization, public or private nonprofit organizations, or public-private partnerships.

Electrification projects qualify for additional points during the grant scoring process. Projects within the 37 counties identified as Historically Under-Resourced (listed in Appendix D of the RFP) are eligible for bonus project scoring points and additional technical support during the application process. DAQ is holding in-person meetings across the state to encourage eligible applicants in these counties to apply for funding.

DAQ will accept applications for the Clean Heavy-Duty Equipment and Vehicle Program until Aug. 15, 2022, via the Grant Management System. Specific instructions on how to register for the Grant Management System and submit an application are detailed in the RFP. The Division will hold a webinar May 23 to review the Grants Management System and an informational webinar June 7 to discuss the program RFP. Information regarding applications, eligibility and the registration for DAQ’s online information sessions will all be located on the division’s website.

If you have any questions about the RFP or application process, please contact DAQ at daq.NC_VWGrants@ncdenr.gov with subject title line “Clean Heavy-Duty Program RFP” prior to submitting your application and in advance of the submission deadline.>

Phase 2 of the VW Mitigation Plan covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker and includes programs for school bus replacements and zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure. The schedule for future RFP releases is available online.