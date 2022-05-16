Global Predictive Analytics in Retail Market Size

Dor, True Fit, Orbit Insight, Cuebiq, Rubikloud, Radius Network, Wasteless, Mappedin, Exchange Solutions, Sensing Feeling, Sightcorp, Blesh, Edited, Vend, Datapine, Carto, RetailNext, eSite Analytics, Buxton, Sensormatic IQ, SiteZeus, Tango Analytics, Reonomy among others, are some of the critical players in the predictive analytics in the retail market.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Predictive Analytics in Retail Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2022 to 2027.



The demand for real-time analytical methods to track and monitor consumer behavior and purchase history, especially on online platforms, is expected to drive the market for predictive analytics in the retail industry.





Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Predictive Analytics in Retail Market - Forecast to 2027’’





Key Market Insights

As per the component outlook, the software/hardware is expected to be the largest segment in the predictive analytics in retail market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

As per the technology outlook, the machine learning is expected to be the largest segment in the predictive analytics in retail market from 2022 to 2027

As per the application outlook, the behavior analytics segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global predictive analytics in retail market from 2022 to 2027

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Software/Hardware

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Data Mining

Predictive Modeling

Machine Learning



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Behavior Analytics

Customized Recommendation

Spatial Analytics

Pricing & Inventory Analytics

Customer Engagement

Foot Traffic Analysis

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA









