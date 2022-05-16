Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,742 in the last 365 days.

Global Predictive Analytics in Retail Market Size

Dor, True Fit, Orbit Insight, Cuebiq, Rubikloud, Radius Network, Wasteless, Mappedin, Exchange Solutions, Sensing Feeling, Sightcorp, Blesh, Edited, Vend, Datapine, Carto, RetailNext, eSite Analytics, Buxton, Sensormatic IQ, SiteZeus, Tango Analytics, Reonomy among others, are some of the critical players in the predictive analytics in the retail market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Predictive Analytics in Retail Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2022 to 2027.

The demand for real-time analytical methods to track and monitor consumer behavior and purchase history, especially on online platforms, is expected to drive the market for predictive analytics in the retail industry.


Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Predictive Analytics in Retail Market - Forecast to 2027’’


Key Market Insights

  • As per the component outlook, the software/hardware is expected to be the largest segment in the predictive analytics in retail market from 2022 to 2027
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • As per the technology outlook, the machine learning is expected to be the largest segment in the predictive analytics in retail market from 2022 to 2027
  • As per the application outlook, the behavior analytics segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global predictive analytics in retail market from 2022 to 2027
  • Dor, True Fit, Orbit Insight, Cuebiq, Rubikloud, Radius Network, Wasteless, Mappedin, Exchange Solutions, Sensing Feeling, Sightcorp, Blesh, Edited, Vend, Datapine, Carto, RetailNext, eSite Analytics, Buxton, Sensormatic IQ, SiteZeus, Tango Analytics, Reonomy among others, are some of the critical players in the predictive analytics in the retail market


Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/predictive-analytics-in-retail-market-3796


Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Software/Hardware
  • Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Data Mining
  • Predictive Modeling
  • Machine Learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Behavior Analytics
  • Customized Recommendation
  • Spatial Analytics
  • Pricing & Inventory Analytics
  • Customer Engagement
  • Foot Traffic Analysis
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA



Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Predictive Analytics in Retail Market Size

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.