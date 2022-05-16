Dr. Calvin Hirsch Has Been Named Sacramentos Top Doctor
Dr. Hirsch has had a long career in the medical field. Most of his career has been spent in the geriatrics field, working with patients and researching further geriatric medicine. During the course of his lengthy career, Dr. Calvin Hirsch has received many certifications, licenses, and awards. He is proud of all that he has accomplished and wishes to share some of the things that he is most proud of with you.
Calvin Hirsch Has Been Named a Sacramento Top Doctor Multiple Times
Every year, Sacramento Magazine names its top doctors in various fields who work within the greater Sacramento area, including Davis, California. This award is a great honor for a number of reasons. First off, there are a lot of factors that are taken into account when awarding a doctor with this award, including patient feedback and peer-to-peer reviews.
This means both patients and other doctors have a say in who the top doctors in the area are. In addition to this, the background of the doctors, including their education, certifications, and licenses, are checked and verified. This means any doctor on the list has undergone an extensive vetting process. Dr. Calvin Hirsch is proud of the fact that he has won this award in the geriatrics category for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. This is a tremendous honor and goes to show how respected Dr. Hirsch is by both his patients and colleagues.
Licenses and Certifications That Calvin Hirsch Holds
In addition to being the recipient of Sacramento Magazines' top doctors for many years, Dr. Calvin Hirsch is also proud of the many licenses and certifications that he holds. As of today, Dr. Hirsch is certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is also certified in geriatric medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He also holds a valid California State Medical License that is active through 2023.
Dr. Calvin Hirsch M.D. has spent most of his career being involved in geriatric medicine. He finds the niche rewarding, as the elderly often have unique health situations, and they need a doctor who understands the specific issues they face, and that ail them.
While he is incredibly proud of the certifications and licenses that he holds and the awards that he has received, his greatest accomplishment is helping to facilitate and assist in research studies that have created breakthroughs in the geriatric medical field. He believes that the work he has done will be his legacy, and he hopes that the students he has helped to teach and mentor are able to carry on his legacy for him.
