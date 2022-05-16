Submit Release
Council of Government to be Held on Thursday

MOROCCO, May 16 - A Council of Government will be held next Thursday under the chairmanship of Aziz Akhannouch, Head of Government.

The Council will begin its work with a presentation by the Minister of Industry and Trade on the revision of the legal framework relating to payment deadlines, says a press release issued by the department of the head of government.

Afterwards, the Council will examine three draft decrees, the first of which concerns the determination of the procedures for certifying the authenticity of the signature by the municipalities and the constituencies, the second on the procedures for certifying the conformity of the copies of documents with their originals and the third on the application of the law relating to collaborative financing.

The Council will complete its work by examining proposals for appointment to high office, in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution, the release adds.

MAP 16 mai 2022

