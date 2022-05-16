Augmented Reality Market Emerging Growth, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of smartphones and integration of apps with AR and expanding gamer base seeking more immmersive gaming experiences are driving market

Augmented Reality Market Size – USD 15.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 46.4%, Market Trends – Increasing demand from education sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augmented Reality (AR) market size is expected to reach USD 332.60 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 46.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Technological advancements in AR is also driving revenue growth of the market. Increasing penetration of smartphones and mobile gaming trend, and adoption of this technology in the education sector are factors supporting growth of the market. Various industries are unveiling new generation of AR solutions and applications as devices are becoming increasingly advanced and powerful, and networks are continuing to expand in terms of capacity. 5G connectivity and edge computing have made the technology more feasible, and opened up access to a number of new potential users.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Augmented Reality Market Includes:

Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Apple Inc., Zappar Ltd., Sony Corporation, Infinity Augmented Reality Ltd., Wikitude GmbH, Magic Leap, Inc., Seiko Epson, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

In February 2021, Nreal launched its augmented reality smart glasses in Europe and the U.S. The company first launched its product in Korea, where customers could purchase them bundled with LG Velvet and the Galaxy Note 20.

Augmented Reality technology enriches the real world with digital information and media, such as videos and 3D models, overlaying the camera view of user’s tablet, smartphones, PCs, or connected glasses in real-time. Augmented reality browsers also enrich camera display with contextual information. For example, users can point their smartphone at a building to display its estimated value or history.

Head-up display are installed in dashboard of the vehicles to display important information and data without diverting driver from their view position. The head-up display was initially designed to be used in military aviation but has shifted to personal cars and other automotive. It eliminates the user’s need to take their eyes off the road

Emergen Research has segmented the global Augmented Reality (AR) market on the basis of offering, device type, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Sensors

Cameras

Display & Projectors

Semiconductor Component

Position/Room Tracker

Others

Software

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Head-mounted Displays

Head-up Displays

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer

Enterprise

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Commercial

Others

Regional Outlook of Augmented Reality Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The global Augmented Reality (AR) market size is expected to reach USD 332.60 Billion in 2028