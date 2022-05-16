With 46.4% CAGR, Digital Human Avatar Market Size worth USD 527.58 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Digital Human Avatar Increasing efforts by customer-centric firms to provide emotionally engaging experience to customers is a key factor driving

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- digital human avatar market size is expected to reach USD 527.58 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 46.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust global digital human avatar market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing efforts by customer-centric firms to provide emotionally engaging experience to customers. Integration of conversational intelligence of virtual human avatar enables possibility of a scalable interaction between a human being and the avatar, thus allowing directed approach to understand a customer’s needs. Digital human avatars are capable of conversing with customers through text or speech to offer product recommendations. Also, these avatars can help visitors to navigate across a product catalog and proactively mimic a sales person by initiating a conversation in any languages, and subsequently understand consumer preferences via their replies on basis of prebuilt algorithm, in order to provide suitable responses to a customers’ queries.

The Global Digital Human Avatar Market report is a detailed study of the different segments of the market, factors driving and restraining the growth of the market, and regional landscape based on the data gathered from both primary and secondary sources of data collection, along with the research methodology employed for analysis provided in the study. The market overview, SWOT analysis, and insights into the strategies adopted by key players operating in the Digital Human Avatar market help understand the market forces and how those can be exploited to benefit from future opportunities.

Increasing number of contact centers is another factor driving demand for digital human avatars or virtual idols as employing customer care executives for handling of customer queries via chats and live replies is costly and a time-consuming process. This, along with managing scenarios in which customers might not receive any response to their queries, due to unknown reasons, are driving deployment of digital avatars.

A virtual Artificial Intelligence (AI) avatar comes with a large amount of information, which when processed with prebuilt algorithms, allows it to resolve any discrepancy or query that a customer might have. Also, these avatars can respond to customer queries much faster than live human agents and are considered immensely beneficial in situations where it becomes humanly impossible to manage a heavy query inflow to be resolved by a fixed number of live human agents. A digital human can rely on a single cloud function for multiple query handling from several visitors to provide rather efficient and rapid query resolution.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

UneeQ, Microsoft Corporation, Didimo Inc., Wolf3D, HOUR ONE AI, Spatial Systems, Inc., CARV3D, DeepBrain AI, Soul Machines, and Synthesia Ltd.

The research study gives a comprehensive analysis of the market with the help of several analytical tools and helps identify and capitalize on the growth prospects existing in the Digital Human Avatar Market. It also offers accurate insights into the prevalent business strategies. The market overview gives growth estimations based on historical analysis and a detailed evaluation of the gross revenue, demand and supply dynamics, volume, market share, pricing structure, and profit margin for each market segment. The regional analysis takes into consideration the overall sales and CAGR to underline the leading companies in each regional market based on product types and product applications.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital human avatar market on the basis of product type, industry verticals, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Interactive Digital Human Avatar

Non-Interactive Digital Human Avatar

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

BFSI

Education

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

IT & Telecommunications

Gaming & Entertainment

Others

The report provides an in-depth study of the product, application, and regional segments of the global nano- and micro-satellite industry. As part of the regional analysis, the report includes an assessment of the leading regions of North America, Europe, India, China, and the EMEA.The report offers three types of Digital Human Avatars and uses analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and both qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market. It estimates the market size in the forecast duration by studying its value, volume, market share, growth rate, and other market essentials. It gives extensive company profiles, wherein the analysts explain the expansion tactics adopted by market leaders, including both long- and short-term strategies, and other vital competitive factors of significant businesses in the global Digital Human Avatar market.

Reasons to buy this report:

It evaluates a comprehensive structure and overview of the Digital Human Avatar Industry.

It provides accurate insights into critical factors like drivers and constraints, growth rate, value, volume, market share, and overall revenue.

It studies the growth prospects, challenges, drivers and restraints operating in the market.

It allows the reader to understand the Digital Human Avatar market competition by assessing the top vendors, with elaborate company profiles, gross revenue, profit margin, import-export status, and global market share.

It brings to light the pricing structure, demand and supply dynamics, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis to support the formulation of lucrative business strategies.

It lists the data sources referred to during the study, detailed research methodology and other vital findings.

The Digital Human Avatar Market report also includes an investment analysis and growth trend analysis to help readers maximize their return on investment. It highlights the growth opportunities existing in the global Digital Human Avatar market segments. It offers an extensive investigation of the import-export status and the rates of production and consumption. The Digital Human Avatar Market report also provides some of the essential market aspects to draw a forecast for the coming years based on the information derived as part of the historical analysis and an analysis of the current market scenario.

