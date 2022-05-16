Smart Watch Market Analysis, Trends, Development Strategy, Key Vendors, Future Prospects and Regional Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart watch market size is expected to reach USD 95.78 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 19.1%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Key factors such as increasing public awareness about health, emergence of several market players, and technological advancements in smart watches are driving global market revenue growth.

A smart watch is a wearable computing device that is capable of performing various activities such as making/receiving calls, messaging, fitness tracking, internet connectivity, weather updates, GPS tracking when paired with smartphones. These smart watches are often used by fitness enthusiasts to keep a track of their exercises and daily activities and can also be used to play music or games and track health of the patient in real-time.

Highlights of The Smart Watch Market Report:

Among the product type, the standalone segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for smart watches with SIM cards that can receive calls and send text messages without being connected to smartphones and high usage of standalone smart watches by people engaged in outdoor activities such as travelling or hiking are key factors boosting segment revenue growth.

Based on the operating system, the iOS segment is expected to account for significant revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as rising disposable income, high adoption of iOS devices, and availability of advanced iOS operating systems such as RTOS or WatchOS for smart watches.

Among the application segments, the personal assistance segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rising health awareness, increasing adoption of smart devices and high usage of voice-recognition virtual assistants for monitoring daily activities are key factors boosting segment growth.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies, Motorola, and Polar Electro Oy

For this study, Emergen has segmented the global smart watch market based on product, operating system, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Extension

Classical

Standalone

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Android

Windows

iOS

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Wellness

Sports

Personal Assistance

Health

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Smart Watch Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

