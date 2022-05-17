Rapper Avalanche The Architect Uses Success to Fight Inequality, Racial Bias in Canada’s Justice System
EINPresswire.com/ -- Darren John, also known as Avalanche The Architect, a Canadian-based rapper from New York City, has been recognized for his musical success and for using his newfound fame to advance the fight for racial equality across Canada’s justice system.
Avalanche The Architect’s fight for racial equality has been triggered by personal experiences in his own life, including run-ins with the criminal justice system and selective, biased, and race-based prosecution. Tried over 20 times in the past, Avalanche The Architect received not-guilty verdicts in favor of his innocence at trial, but once also received a guilty verdict from the judge. This charge stuck despite prosecutorial misconduct in the case and attempts to destroy key evidence that would have exonerated him of charges brought against him by the Crown, Henry Poon.
As Avalanche The Architect passionately pursues his appeal and claims of innocence, he is reflecting harder than ever before on his experiences in Canada’s criminal justice system and the rampant racial inequality, prosecutorial misconduct, and ill-treatment that occurs in Canada and elsewhere worldwide. His music continues to touch on such themes, and his success has allowed him to wage a fight for equality on behalf of all people of color fighting for freedom in the system against the pains of racial bias and racism.
Avalanche The Architect’s popular rap music has brought him the success needed to achieve these lofty goals as his fanbase continues to grow within Canada and across international borders. Rising to the top of the rap scene, he has won praise from fans and other rappers alike, including Grammy Award winner Drake, for his signature aggressive rap style that blends hardcore lyrics and gritty bars to create a raw, emotional listening experience.
“Toronto rapper Avalanche The Architect is the future of real rap,” remarked a rapper, singer, and songwriter, Drake. “His sound just matches his image, and something about his music makes you know he ain’t capping, and he’s talking all facts,” he added.
Song video : https://youtu.be/edtujdIVpPs
To learn more, please visit AvalancheTheArchitect.com.
Website: https://www.avalanchethearchitect.com/
Media Relations
