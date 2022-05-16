CompassCom Fleet Tracking Software Finds Adoption Across Trucking Industry
CompassCom fleet tracking software solutions are helping trucking fleets operate with more efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commercial trucking industry is synonymous with transporting goods across the country, operating across major highways. CompassCom provides a smarter fleet tracking software that offers advantages beyond monitoring the fleet and keeping a check on the vehicle speed. It offers a better, data-driven approach that helps to increase the operational efficiency of fleets using the highway and boosts the overall safety across busy roadways.
Often interpreted as the digitization of commercial fleets, the use of a vehicle tracking software isn’t just about making things more digital or AI-enabled, and neither is it a just a 24-hour supervision tool. The lesser-discussed part of using a fleet management application is the business intelligence it creates. Just like big data applications help to make internal workflows more streamlined in an IT company, helping managers extract more productivity, an effective fleet tracking & management software can make commercial fleets more agile with data-driven insights.
CompassCom fleet tracking and management software is easy to integrate with GIS and asset management. Requiring no complicated integration or onboarding processes, it provides actionable data to the decision-makers, i.e. fleet managers and owners. For truck drivers, it reduces negligible dependency on physically maintaining delivery checklists or proof of delivery. Drivers can concentrate more on the safest driving practices, decreasing the likelihood of accidents. Not just vehicle tracking, this software delivers real insight into the smallest events that can be a potential threat. This includes too many unscheduled stoppages followed by deviating from the standard route and taking high-risk turns/deviations to make up for the lost time.
Going beyond the perspective of tracking and accurately reporting speed violations, the data analytics of CompassCom products and software can trace driving behaviors that can adversely affect the longevity of the vehicle, bringing about more costs in form of accelerated wear & tear of the truck. When heavy trucks are maintained better, they are also most likely to consume less fuel, providing fleet owners a clear financial benefit.
A trucking fleet managed with the help of CompassCom has a higher probability of better vehicular health and performance as the software helps to educate & remind a driver about the best driving practices. It also sets up timely inspections and maintenance schedules. This helps to avoid costly repairs in the future, and it controls the extreme depreciation associated with poorly maintained vehicles.
Maintaining high, safety regulation compliance across roadways and highways is challenging with the sheer volume of commercial fleets that operate across highly managed and the not-so-organized routes across the nation. Basic safety regulations suggest that commercial drivers should follow the recommended schedule for driving hours. CompassCom software applications provide an easy to way to do this by automating a driver’s schedule. It can compute the driving duration for the day or week, ensuring tired drivers are kept away from busy highways. The software helps to maintain and update a driver’s log, ensuring the service hours never exceed the recommended limit. Other, automation-enabled functionalities include setting alerts or messages to remind drivers about exceeding the targeted driving hours.
For the transportation & logistics industries and road safety government bodies, this provides an easy way to ensure that only compliant, more alert drivers complete their shifts, reducing unintentional accidents caused by exhausted drivers.
CompassCom fleet management software can be used to send timely prompts when the latest weather reports start indicating inclement weather conditions. Providing turn-by-turn guidance, the GPS tracking system can help a driver navigate around an incoming hailstorm or avoid routes that have been rendered non-functional due to landslides.
About CompassCom
Operational since 1994, CompassCom empowers fleet owners with real-time data that helps to ensure safety, regulatory compliance, and better performance. The company creates more insight and control across an enterprise, creating a connected workforce that performs more efficiently. CompassCom telematics solutions are useful for state & national governments, public safety authorities, defense, public works departments, DOTs, utilities, energy, and other organizations that demand asset tracking solutions that can be tailored for specific requirements, helping them meet specific goals like improved safety or more sustainability. CompassCom offers a range of products for different applications, such as CompassWorks, CompassTrac Enterprise, CompassRespond, and CompassCom for Developers. The company caters to different industries, like Public Works, Public Safety, Roads & Highways, Security & Defense, and the Energy sector.
