Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on Genius Group Limited (NYSE: GNS)

The full research report is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Solid Foundation for Growth - The Genius Group management has laid a solid foundation targeting steady growth. The company has acquired 2.6 million students as of December 31, 2021, while generating $9.67 million in education revenue during 2021. GeniusU’s EdTech platform is its unique selling proposition that utilizes the latest technology that provides a set of data throughout each student’s learning journey. The company is in the process of developing an AI virtual assistant that is expected to provide each student with a personalized learning path at every stage of their education. Additionally, GeniusU plans to extend its courses and programs to interactive learning environments in the metaverse. The education technology platform is expected to be leveraged to enhance the educational experience and quality across its IPO acquisition companies, thus attracting new students and partners.



About Genius Group Limited

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Singapore-based EdTech and education company engaged in providing educational services in over 200 countries. It aims to develop an alternative lifelong learning curriculum and make its educational products accessible worldwide to all age groups.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Genius Group Limited for producing research materials regarding Genius Group Ltd., and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Genius Group Limited for producing research materials regarding Genius Group Limited, and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for an annual or semi-annual research engagement. As of 05/16/2022, the issuer had paid us $27,000 for our services, which commenced 04/16/2022 and is billed annually. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research related services as of 05/16/2022. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for Genius Group Limited.

