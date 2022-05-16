Senville Announces First Ever Mini Split Air Conditioner to Work Directly with Amazon Alexa

Alexa enabled mini split air conditioners allow users to control their air conditioner from almost anywhere in the world.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leading retailer of efficient heating and cooling products, Senville is pleased to announce that it now offers a range of mini split air conditioners that work with Amazon, an innovation that allows the user to monitor and control their air conditioner from the Alexa app on any iOS or Android phone. Working closely with Amazon Alexa Connect Kit team, Senville developed the first mini split heat pump that works natively with Alexa. Rather than using third-party software, the Senville mini split system works directly with Alexa via the Alexa App or with voice control on any Amazon Alexa enabled device.Fawzi Karout, a Digital Marketing Consultant for Senville, states that there has already been a lot of interest in the new product.“It’s the first of its kind, so we’re very excited to be able to offer this to our customers,” says Karout. “A smart mini split air conditioner that works with Alexa is far more efficient, and gives you much better control over your heating and cooling. And of course, the fact that it can be used when you’re away from home is an added bonus.”Karout adds that many users are enjoying the fact that they can control their temperature settings from the office or while on the road, and some customers have purchased their air conditioner specifically for their vacation homes.Senville is renowned for offering the most advanced heating and cooling systems in the world. Ultra-Inverter Technology allows the company’s mini split systems to provide cooling and heating at up to -22F/-30C, with up to 75% efficiency, meaning no additional cost overages for energy as temperatures go lower.Additionally, a range of Senville’s products offer Energy Star Certification, ensuring the most eco-friendly and efficient operation in their class, along with reduced annual energy consumption.For more information about Alexa enabled mini split air conditioners, visit the company’s website at https://senville.com/ About the CompanyEstablished in 2005, Senville.com is a leading retailer of mini split air conditioners and efficient heating and cooling products. On a mission to help to reduce energy consumption in home and businesses, the company aims to minimize greenhouse gases (CFCs, i.e., Freon) by carrying products with environmentally friendly R410A refrigerant, as well as providing customers with green and eco-friendly products that meet the highest possible standards.Senville has also worked closely with housing initiatives like Habitat for Humanity, to help provide affordable cooling and heating solutions for low-income housing projects.