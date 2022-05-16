Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Size – Forecasts to 2027
Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Laboratory Corporation of America, Quest Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., DiaSorin Company, Beckman Coulter Inc., BioFire Defense, LLC, Co-Diagnostics, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Hologic Corporation, Illumina Ltd., PCR Biosystems, PCR-Dx, Curiosity Diagnostic, Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., 1drop Inc., Exact Sciences Laboratories, LumiraDx UK Ltd., and Sherlock BioSciences, Inc., among others, are the some of the key players in the molecular diagnostics market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 23.41 billion in 2022 to USD 31.24 billion at a CAGR value of 5.8% from 2022 to 2027.
The major drivers of the molecular diagnostics market are the growing incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders among the population, increasing investment in the adoption of molecular diagnostic tests, advancements in testing techniques such as ddPCR, and the growing applicability of molecular diagnostic tests.
Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 133 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Molecular Diagnostics Market - Forecast to 2027’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the technology outlook, the PCR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the molecular diagnostics market from 2022 to 2027
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- As per the application outlook, the oncology segment is expected to be the largest segment in the molecular diagnostics market from 2022 to 2027
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global Molecular Diagnostics market from 2022 to 2027
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Instruments
- Consumables
Technology Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- PCR
- Standard PCR
- rtPCR
- Others
- In Situ Hybridization
- Chips and Microarrays
- Mass Spectrometry (MS)
- Sequencing
- Other Technologies
Application Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Infectious Disease
- COVID-19
- Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)
- Clostridium Difficile
- Vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE)
- Carbapenem-resistant Bacteria
- Flu
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
- Candida
- Tuberculosis and Drug-resistant TB
- Meningitis
- Gastrointestinal Panel Testing
- Chlamydia
- Gonorrhea
- HIV
- Hepatitis C
- Hepatitis B
- Other Infectious Disease
- Oncology
- Breast Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
- Kidney Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Blood Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Other Cancer
- Neurological Disease
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Home Testing
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
