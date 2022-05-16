Understanding WebGL in JavaScript Charts - DELETED
EINPresswire.com/ -- When JavaScript charts are required to render high-performance end-user data visualization applications, they are obligated to use state-of-the-art technology that can support fast rendering and refresh rates.
What is “state-of-the-art” tech?
WebGL has been introduced as the ultimate solution for web charts. See, WebGL accelerates the rendering process using the client’s GPU. WebGL is easy to use and even faster than traditional HTML5 charts. WebGL can handle dynamic colour lookup by any data point property and 3D projections, oppositely to canvas charts that cannot do this.
With WebGL, it is easier to specify with code what the program or application should create. This can create results that simply cannot be achieved when using simpler SVG or canvas.
High-performance web charts fall under the category of productivity software, yet they are more sophisticated. Web charts use data visualization APIs to generate plots and graphs in seconds. Here’s an example: WebGL-rendered and GPU-accelerated Static Surface JavaScript charts can render 4 million data points in as little as 152 MS (milliseconds).
How does that compare to non-hardware accelerated charts? Naturally, non-hardware accelerated charts are slower and limited in performance. Compared to a WebGL and GPU-accelerated JS Static Surface chart, a non-hardware accelerated one would render the same 4 million data points in 22,659 MS (milliseconds). The difference is huge.
JavaScript Files
IIFE JavaScript files are featured in the most commonly used charts. These files are convenient because once you attach the file to an HTML page, it can be accessed from that moment on. Another benefit is that JavaScript files often do not require any installation or downloading and can be downloaded from the host website in your HTML file.
One way to use web charts is the descriptive invocation approach when the user creates a JSON configuration for the chart. Another approach is a functional app, where the user types code in a terminal to access real-time data. For instance, when creating a vibration analysis application with LightningChart JS and TypeScript in Visual Studio, a developer would need to simple install the NPM command, run a new terminal in VS and run the NPM START command to see the vibration analysis application running on localhost 8080.
Pasi Tuomainen
What is “state-of-the-art” tech?
WebGL has been introduced as the ultimate solution for web charts. See, WebGL accelerates the rendering process using the client’s GPU. WebGL is easy to use and even faster than traditional HTML5 charts. WebGL can handle dynamic colour lookup by any data point property and 3D projections, oppositely to canvas charts that cannot do this.
With WebGL, it is easier to specify with code what the program or application should create. This can create results that simply cannot be achieved when using simpler SVG or canvas.
High-performance web charts fall under the category of productivity software, yet they are more sophisticated. Web charts use data visualization APIs to generate plots and graphs in seconds. Here’s an example: WebGL-rendered and GPU-accelerated Static Surface JavaScript charts can render 4 million data points in as little as 152 MS (milliseconds).
How does that compare to non-hardware accelerated charts? Naturally, non-hardware accelerated charts are slower and limited in performance. Compared to a WebGL and GPU-accelerated JS Static Surface chart, a non-hardware accelerated one would render the same 4 million data points in 22,659 MS (milliseconds). The difference is huge.
JavaScript Files
IIFE JavaScript files are featured in the most commonly used charts. These files are convenient because once you attach the file to an HTML page, it can be accessed from that moment on. Another benefit is that JavaScript files often do not require any installation or downloading and can be downloaded from the host website in your HTML file.
One way to use web charts is the descriptive invocation approach when the user creates a JSON configuration for the chart. Another approach is a functional app, where the user types code in a terminal to access real-time data. For instance, when creating a vibration analysis application with LightningChart JS and TypeScript in Visual Studio, a developer would need to simple install the NPM command, run a new terminal in VS and run the NPM START command to see the vibration analysis application running on localhost 8080.
Pasi Tuomainen
Arction Ltd.
+358 453150905
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn