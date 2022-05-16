More about Gov. Kemp Issues 2022 Veto and Signing Statements

Submit Release
Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp took final action on several legislative measures, also issuing veto statements for three bills and a signing statement for one. Read Governor Kemp's statements here. Find all signed legislation here.

Following the conclusion of the Georgia General Assembly, the governor has 40 days to review legislation and either sign or veto specific measures. Otherwise, any measure on which the governor decides to take no action becomes law.

