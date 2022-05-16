Sales of Glycolic Acid-based Skincare Products Market to reach US$ 988.3 Million in 2032, >99% Grade to generate over 50% Revenue: Fact.MR

Glycolic Acid Market Analysis by Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Plant Growth Stimulation, Food Flavoring & Presentation, Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Manufacturing, Cleaning Agent, Oil & Gas, Electronics, Leather Dyeing & Tanning), by Grade and by Region- Global Forecast 2022 to 2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped Fact.MR study, the glycolic acid market is poised to flourish at a 7% CAGR from 2022-2032, expected to reach US$ 988.3 Million by the end of the said forecast period. As of 2022, the industry is expected to yield a valuation worth US$ 500 Million. Extensive applications across a myriad range of end use industries is projected to elevate growth prospects.



During the historical period ranging from 2015 to 2021, glycolic acid sales documented a 5% value CAGR, with the market concluding at a valuation of US$ 475 Million. In the past half-a-decade, per capita spending on personal care and cosmetic products that ameliorate the skin texture has doubled. Furthermore, brands offering skin treatment based OTC product have also penetrated beyond metro cities across high potential countries.

Producers, wholesalers and importers resonated to the increased demand for glycolic acid and ensured regular supply to the market. In order to maintain a regular supply, companies also enhanced their production capacity or optimized existing production. Glycolic acid is widely used in application where low levels of metallic impurities are needed. It’s used in electronics to clean copper substrates. Glycolic acid has strong metal ion complexing properties, low corrosion rates, a fast pH adjustment profile, and excellent environmental, protection, and handling properties.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global glycolic acid market to experience 2x growth from 2022 to 2032

Asia Pacific to be an opportunistic market, yielding US$ 183 Million in 2022 and capturing 40% revenue

Europe to be the 2 nd most opportunistic market, expected to accumulate over 1/3 rd market share

most opportunistic market, expected to accumulate over 1/3 market share By application, personal skincare to dominate, flourishing at a 6.3% value CAGR

Based on grade, the > 99% glycolic acid category to capture 55% revenue share





“The excellent environmental, protection, handling, as well as strong metal ion complexing properties, low corrosion rates, a fast pH adjustment profile are factors which are expected to drive glycolic acid demand during the forecast period,” says Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The aforementioned players rely on a combination of organic and inorganic strategies to expand their presence in lucrative markets. Product launches, collaborations with key players, partnerships, acquisitions, and the strengthening of regional and global distribution networks are examples of these strategies.

In January 2019, Skinceuticals introduced Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight, a new glycolic acid cream that improves skin glow by 36% while remaining tolerable. The cream effectively treats dullness, fine lines, and uneven skin texture. It promotes cell regeneration, resulting in improved tone, texture, and a brighter complexion.

In November 2021, The CABB Group, a global leader in contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) for crop science and life sciences, announced a corporate structure change today.

Key Segments Covered in the Glycolic Acid Industry Report

Glycolic Acid by Grade : Glycolic Acid ≤68% Glycolic Acid 70% Glycolic Acid ≥99%

Glycolic Acid by Application : Personal Care & Cosmetics Skin Care Hair Care Others (including Nail Care and Dental Care) Plant Growth Stimulation Food Flavoring & Preservation Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Manufacturing Cleaning Agent Household Industrial Institutional Oil & Gas Electronics Leather Dyeing & Tanning Other Applications (including Biomedical & Drug Delivery and Gas Barrier Packaging)

Glycolic Acid Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global glycolic market, presenting historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of grade ( < 68%, 70% and > 99%), and application (personal care & cosmetics, plant growth stimulation, food flavoring & presentation, polyglycolic acid (PGA) manufacturing, cleaning agent, oil & gas, electronics, leather dyeing & tanning, and others) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemical and Material Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemical and material team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

