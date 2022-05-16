Automotive Actuator Market Growing at a 6.6% CAGR over the Forecast Period 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights

Companies Profiled in Automotive Actuator Market are Denso Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Nidec Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International, Inc., and Mahle GmbH

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the forecast period of 2022-2032, the automotive actuator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach a valuation of US$ 25.4 Bn by 2032. Automotive actuators are a crucial component of electronic control systems in vehicles as they aid in the conversion of electrical impulses from control units to action. Various types of automotive actuators are utilized in vehicle models, and different actuators perform different roles depending on the vehicle function. The job of the actuator in the engine control system is to operate air flaps for torque and power optimization while maintaining idle speed.



Actuators in vehicles have become more popular as consumers are becoming more mindful of excessive carbon emissions and high gasoline and diesel usage. These actuators help in the regulation of fuel consumption as well as the reduction of pollutant emissions by supplying the required quantity of fuel to the engine and controlling the fresh air supply.

The automotive actuator market will benefit from rising demand for passenger automobiles over the forecast period. However, the possibility of an electric component failing in an electric actuator, as well as a rise in malfunctioning components, might stifle global automotive actuator market growth. Nonetheless, increasing demand from the automotive sectors in China, the U.S., and Germany is expected to drive growth in the market.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4699

“Rising adoption of fuel-efficient and luxury automobiles, along with increasing production of autonomous vehicles will continue fueling sales of automotive actuators over the assessment period.” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By product type, transmission actuator sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment will dominate the market with more than 75% of the market share.

In terms of working type, the electromagnetic segment is expected to lead with a market share of more than 39.9%.

By sales channel, OEM segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2032.

Total sales in the U.S. automotive actuators market will reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2032.

The China automotive actuators market will offer an absolute incremental opportunity of US$ 3.8 Bn over the forecast period.

Germany will account for 31.7% of the Europe automotive actuator market share in 2022.





Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading automotive actuator manufacturers are Denso Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Nidec Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International, Inc., and Mahle GmbH.

Technological developments along with collaborations and mergers and acquisitions by key market participants are expected to fuel the automotive actuator market.

Get Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4699

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

5. Global Automotive Actuator Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (‘000 Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (‘000 Units) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Automotive Actuator Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis

6.2. Pricing Analysis by Regions

7. Global Automotive Actuator Market Demand (Value) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022 2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, 2017-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Bn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC Continued…

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-4699

Automotive Actuator Market by Category

By Product Type:

Transmission Actuator

Driveline Actuator

Brake Actuator





By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle





By Working Type:

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Electromagnetic

Electric

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Automotive

Marine Shackle Market - The marine shackle market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Sales of marine shackle is expected to rise due to increasing seaborne trade and increasing numbers of tourism activities such as marine and coastal tourism.

Front forks Market - The front forks market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2032, up from US$ 43 Billion in the year 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 68.33 Billion by 2032.

Centre High Mount Stop Lamps Market - The centre high mount stop lamps market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2032, up from US$ 3.25 Billion in the year 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 5.27 Billion by 2032.

Aircraft Strut Market - The global aircraft strut market size is anticipated to reach US$ 3.9 Billion in 2022 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Oil Pressure Switch Market - The global automotive oil pressure switch market is expected to be valued at US$ 9.6 Billion in 2032 and exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. It is anticipated to reach US$ 3.1 Billion in 2022

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-actuator-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs