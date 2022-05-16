In-Memory Computing Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

In-Memory Computing Market Size – USD 11.55 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.4%, Market Trends – Increasing introduction of AI and Machine Learning-based technologies

in-memory computing market size reached USD 11.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global in-memory computing market revenue is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period due to rising demand for faster processing and analytics on big data. Rising need for unifying transactional and analytical processing for real-time insights and closed-loop analytics is expected to further augment revenue growth of the global in-memory computing market going ahead. Increasing introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based technologies for gaining real-time actionable consumer insights is expected to boost global in-memory computing market growth in the near future.

To maintain a competitive edge and meet the needs for optimal customer experience, enterprises are seeking for different solutions to deal with the never-ending demands for better and faster performance. This is boosting the development of in-memory computing technologies, thus, supporting the revenue growth of the global market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

• The on-premises segment revenue is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. To improve data security, on-premises-based in-memory computing systems are implemented at a high rate across several industries, which is predicted to support the revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

• Rising demand for improving risk intelligence abilities to combat several risk exposures in large- and small-scale organizations is fueling the revenue growth of the risk management & fraud detection segment, which is predicted to lead on account of revenue contribution to the global in-memory computing market going ahead.

• Based on revenue share, the in-memory database segment is predicted to occupy a significant growth rate between 2021 and 2028, because of the fast adoption of in-memory database solutions for enhancing scalability and performance, along with developing real-time applications.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the In-Memory Computing market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the In-Memory Computing market landscape.

The In-Memory Computing research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the In-Memory Computing report are:

Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Intel Corporation, MongoDB Inc., Giga Spaces Technologies Inc., Grid Gain Systems, and Teradata Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global in-memory computing market on the basis of deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region:

• Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o On-premises

o Cloud

• Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o In-Memory Database

o Data Stream Processing

o In-Memory Data Grid

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o GIS Processing

o Predictive Analytics

o Sales & Marketing

o Sentiment Analysis

o Supply Chain Management

o Risk Management & Fraud Detection

o Others

• End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Government

o IT and telecom

o Healthcare

o BFSI

o Transportation & Logistics

o Energy and Utilities

o Retail & E-commerce

o Others

Regional analysis:

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the In-Memory Computing market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

