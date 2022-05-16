Acclaim Bio-Scientist “Dr Christina Rahm” Makes International “CaseText” for Cure-the-Causes Best Seller, Dallas TEXAS
The ROOT-Brands is ‘Best-of-State’ Health, Nutrition, Lifestyle Company based on Nature’s Solutions. TheRootBrands.com is 5-Star Rated, Peered Reviewed & Top 10
The ROOT Brands’ products are revolutionary, internationally renowned, and effectively designed to Detox, Improve Immunity and Boost Health & Wellness.”CHICAGO , ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nature changes everything: ROOT products effectively support the human body to detox, cleanse, focus and relax – simply and naturally. The removal of harmful toxins from our contaminated internal environment is the foundation for wellness. ROOT was conceived through a specific desire to recreate the path to wellness.
— Gevers, Chief Science Officer
In addition, to provide each individual with the knowledge and solutions to tackle some of the biggest health challenges our race faces today: a toxic environment, stress, life pressures, and unhappiness, among others. Thus, THE ROOT BRANDS ( TRB’s ) combined the most brilliant minds with a philanthropic purpose to create a unique journey towards health and happiness for everyone worldwide. The story of THE ROOT BRANDS is just beginning.
THE ROOT BRANDS founders have global, world-class success in business acumen, health, and wellness. They belong to world-renowned international organizations that are amongst the best leaders in their various industries. TRB’s inspiration and core values come from recognizing the different needs of humanity apparent in our world today. We came together to bring the best-in-class, superior products based on Integrity, Authenticity, Simplicity, and Education. We lead with basic human principles of integrity, honesty, heartfelt service, trust, and truth. “Better lives and better bodies.”
As a company, we have a common goal to act, exceed expectations, and fulfill the promise of equal opportunity in all areas for our customers and everyone associated with us. As a result, we are creating fun, life-changing experiences while building a vibrant, supportive community. We welcome you to become a part of that story: https://therootbrands.com/shop/
BSCG ( Banned Substances Control Group ): the gold standard in certification and testing: BSCG offers a complete suite of certification, testing and GMP compliance services to the dietary supplement and natural product industries. With a foundation in anti-doping and sport drug testing, BSCG offers the Olympic standard in analytical testing to finished product brands, ingredient suppliers, manufacturing facilities, teams, leagues, athletes or other consumers that want to verify that the quality of products and ingredients meet expectations and ensure they are not contaminated with drugs or other agents that can lead to health concerns or positive drug tests.
BSCG Certified Drug Free® provides protection against drugs on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List as well as, prescription, over-the-counter (OTC), and illicit drugs not banned in sport. BSCG Certified Quality™ conducts testing to verify ingredient identity and label claims meet specifications as well as checking for heavy metals, microbiological agents, pesticides, and solvents. BSCG Certified GMP™ provides onsite audits to verify that manufacturers are in compliance with Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) | Contact BSCG: 1-800-920-6605 | info @ bscg.org |
The BSCG Certified Drug Free® program is available to responsible supplement brands, ingredient suppliers, and manufacturing facilities that want to ensure products they produce are free of drug contamination that could cause a positive drug test or lead to health concerns for athletes, consumers or animals. BSCG Certified Drug Free® products or ingredients are evaluated and tested for more than 496+ drugs. The program protects against drugs on the WADA Prohibited List as well as prescription, over-the-counter, and illicit drugs not banned in sport that no other program covers offering the most complete protection available among providers of third-party certification for banned substances.
The WADA Prohibited List governs Olympic sport and is used by all national anti-doping organizations (NADOs) including ASADA, UKAD, and USADA. It also serves as a model for sport federations, professional sport leagues, college sport, and military/vocational drug-testing programs, which ban many compounds on the WADA Prohibited List. As a result, the BSCG Certified Drug Free® program offers drug testing security to athletes and professionals across the spectrum of WADA, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, WNBA, PGA, LPGA, MLS, ATP, WTA, CFL, FIFA, FINA, AFL, NRL, NASCAR, UFC, CrossFit, NCAA, military, law enforcement, first responder and other drug testing programs https://www.bscg.org/certified-drug-free-dietary-supplements/.
DSA is committed to the highest ethical business standards for the direct selling channel and to the customers our member companies serve every day. Our Code of Ethics is a robust series of policies that every DSA member agrees to follow as condition of membership. It holds member companies accountable to policies that protect independent salespeople and consumers and encourages the entire marketplace for direct selling to meet these high standards. For example, the Code prohibits statements or promises that mislead consumers or prospective salespeople and sets stringent guidelines for earnings representations, product claims, sales and marketing tactics and policies for order cancellations and returns. DSA members have strengthened the Code since its enactment in 1970 to ensure it stays relevant with changing stakeholder expectations https://www.dsa.org/.
One of the hallmarks of our Code of Ethics is that it is enforced by an independent administrator empowered by DSA members to resolve issues. The Code Administrator can impose a variety of remedies in the event of a Code violation including calling for refunds, ordering a mandatory repurchase of inventory or other measures as needed. When media reports or other sources make the Administrator aware of allegations that could be Code violations, the Administrator may conduct an investigation into the practices of our members and suggest how issues may be resolved.
The Direct Selling Association: Direct Selling Association (DSA) is the national trade association for companies that market products and services directly to consumers through an independent, entrepreneurial salesforce. DSA serves to promote, protect and police the direct selling industry while helping direct selling companies and their independent salesforce become more successful. We started in 1910 as the Agents Credit Association by a group of representatives in Binghamton, New York hoping to resolve issues with agents unable to collect payments.
Today the DSA provides members various services from educational materials, access to industry research, networking opportunities, professional development, and other support programs. The DSA works with Congress, government agencies, consumer protection organizations and others on behalf of our nearly 130 member companies. One of the most pivotal roles the DSA plays is through the commitment to self-regulation and our Code of Ethics.
Mission: To protect, serve and promote the effectiveness of member companies and the independent business people they represent. To ensure member companies' products and the direct selling opportunity is conducted with the highest level of business ethics.
About Dr. Rahm: Dr. Christina Rahm Cook (AKA: Dr. Christina Rahm) is an artistic scientist and researcher and has traveled worldwide consulting in various areas of business, health, and wellness. Her education consists of an undergraduate degree, master degree, doctorates, and post graduate work focused on various areas of science, including counseling, psychology, health rehabilitation, nanotechnology, bioscience engineering, biochemical engineering, tissue engineering, biomedical product development, nano-biotechnology, nanostructures, and targeted drug delivery. Her past education includes Southwest Baptist, Murray State University, University of South Alabama, University of Sarasota, Argosy University, Peri Institute, Harvard and Charter. Her advanced degrees in the sciences, which include: doctorate and post-doctorate work in science. Christina’s pharmaceutical and biotech consist of work on the sales, business, clinical science, medical science, and research side of companies like Pfizer, Bristol Meyer Squibb, UCB, Biogen, Biogen Idec, Janssen/J&J, and Alexion.
“Clayton Thomas” possesses over 25 years’ experience in health and wellness. Growing up in an animal veterinary practice in southwest Washington, Clayton has a unique background in integrative therapies and research science that started in animal health. Having a degree in humanities with a focus in communications, business and kinesiology, his broad studies has allowed for a history that includes research and formula development.
For the last 16 years, “Clayton Thomas” has focused on detoxification and supplementation formulas and business ventures. His background has included environmental and human health solutions, but he has remained dedicated to animal health. An entrepreneur in the healthcare industry he has developed business models of analytical testing in medical practices to improve quality of care by identifying risks of the big three diseases: diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity, with additional risk factors.
“Clayton Thomas” has served as a business development specialist in every aspect of wellness: sales, distribution, formulation creation, consulting, manufacturing and now the architect of an entirely new method of business with the ROOT social sharing community platform. His mission is to help improve the world through scientific and business approaches. A simple philosophy: Cure the Cause.
Shipping Returns. Customer refunds and product return. Retail Customers may return ordered product within thirty days of purchase for a 100% refund of the product price, excluding shipping and handling. Root Ambassadors may return product that is in resalable condition (i.e., unused, unopened, not expired) within twelve (12) months of purchase for a 90% refund of the product price, excluding shipping and commissions previously.
ROOT Prime is a loyalty membership program designed to provide rewards and special services to our Customers and Ambassadors who subscribe to receive your selected products automatically shipped every 30 days. A ROOT Prime membership is activated upon your first ROOT Prime Subscription (RPS) order. As a ROOT Prime subscriber, consumers can be confident you will have your favorite products on-hand continually.
ROOT’s products help people globally with solutions that protect and provide what their bodies need for full body health. ROOT’s products are designed to work synergistically with each other with recommended daily use for best results. We applaud our RPS members for their dedication to wellness and for doing the daily work needed to achieve optimal health. ROOT is grateful consumers are making ROOT a part of their healthy lifestyle. Benefits of a ROOT Prime Subscription (RPS) include:
o Dedicated Customer Support
o FREE SHIPPING on 2nd and all consecutive RPS orders.
o RPS Tokens (a $15.00 value) to offset shipping on orders placed outside of the RPS program, should you need a product between scheduled shipments.
o $50 Loyalty Reward Gift Card (subscriptions up to $175 per month) each time you successfully complete 4 consecutive RPS deliveries. Gift cards can be redeemed on future orders.
o $100 Loyalty Reward Gift Card (subscriptions $176 per month and over) each time you successfully complete 4 consecutive RPS deliveries. Gift cards can be redeemed on future orders.
o RPS Call, re-occurring once each month on a dedicated day and time, specifically for ROOT Prime subscribers. You will not want to miss this call!
o Adding RootPrime is easy!
The ROOT BRANDS ( TRB’s ): (1) Vision. ROOT is a company founded on improving your understanding of how toxins and chemicals harm your health. Instead of the Band-Aid approach, ROOT addresses the underlying cause. TRB’s harnesses the power of nature to help consumer’s live healthier and happier lives. ROOT is helping to create a sustainable lifestyle globally. (2) Mission: ROOT is a health and wellness company that believes in getting to the “ROOT” of your health problems. ROOT’s products are non-GMO, organic, vegan, and gluten-free.
The Root Brands are committed to providing alternative solutions that help people feel empowered, happy and able to take charge of their health. (3) Core Values: Root was founded on four core values: simplicity, authenticity, integrity, and education. TRB’s believes in inspiring the community to improve their lives through authentic, honest solutions, more in-depth knowledge of natural wellness, and simple yet effective solutions for full-body health.
