Marble Market Size and Growth 2028 | Rising demand from Residential, Industrial, and Commercial Construction Industries

Easy and bulk availability is a major factor driving global marble market revenue growth over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data's Global Marble Market research report is an in-depth investigation that provides an industry-wide overview of existing and emerging growth patterns, end-user analysis, and other key data that has been tested and validated by industry experts and professionals. The report examines the market in terms of importance, share, size, demand and supply, patterns, competitive landscape, industrial chain analysis, and other important factors. The report also provides a detailed outlook for the industry's driving and restraining forces, as well as micro and macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence its development.

Marble has a strong structure, flawless polish, and unrivaled grandeur. Increasing popularity of slabs and powder is anticipated to open up new prospects for construction industry. Due to its aesthetics such as beauty and sculpting and rising consumer demand for interior designing of the housing structures, marble is used for decorative purposes in building. The physical characteristics of structural blocks are improved using marble powder and rising usage in various applications such as kitchen worktops, bathroom countertops, vanity tops, and others is expected to boost product demand globally. Various architects use the product to construct religious structures, historical monuments, hotels, etc. as it is less expensive than most natural stones, while also making it a popular choice for construction projects. New interior design trends, such as raw, polished, and tumbled stone finishes, are expected to drive demand for the product.

Companies Profiled in the Report: California Crafted Marble Inc., First Marble & Granite, Santucci Group, Temmer Marble, Dal-Tile Corporation, Fox Marble Holdings plc, Classic Marble Company, Topalidis S.A., Dimpomar - Rochas Portuguesas Lda, Polycor Inc., Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, Asian Granito India Limited, Hellenic Granite Company, NAMCO CO. SRL, Kangli Stone Group, Hilltop Granites, and DELTA Marble, and Mining, Construction Import and Export Inc.

Drivers: Easy and bulk availability is a major factor driving global marble market revenue growth over the forecast period. Availability of high-quality materials globally has made it feasible to meet rising demand from residential, industrial, and commercial construction industries. There are large quarries in each country, resulting in large availability and efficient logistics for further processing. Marble is mined in open-pit mines ranging in size from modest to extremely large. Rising investments in mining sector is another factor expected to positively contribute to market growth between 2021 and 2028.

Restraints: Availability of cost-effective substitutes such as natural stones is a major factor expected to restrain global marble market revenue growth. They are widely used in construction industry as a replacement for marble due to their comparatively low cost. Granite is mostly utilized in development of residential and commercial infrastructure, and it is a cost-effective alternative. Granite and kaolin are strong yet lightweight stones that are easy to cut, process, sculpt and carve. As a result, availability of alternative materials like kaolin and granite is expected to negatively impact market revenue growth.

By Color Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

White

Black

Yellow

Red

By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Building & Construction

Statues & Monuments

Furniture

Floors

Art & Cravings

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Marble market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Marble market.

The global Marble market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

